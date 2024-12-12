'Free Luigi!': Inmates at Prison Where CEO Murder Suspect Is Being Held Slam Conditions, Want Him to Be Transferred to Riker's Island
Inmates at State Correctional Institution Huntingdon in Pennsylvania want Luigi Mangione transferred to Riker's Island.
When asked by NewsNation's Banfield correspondent Alex Caprariello about the UnitedHealthcare CEO's murder suspect, inmates said they hadn't seen him yet but that he should leave SCI Huntingdon and "go" to Riker's Island instead.
Caprariello, who was standing outside the prison yard at the time, then questioned them on the facility itself, to which they replied, "Conditions suck!" and "Free Luigi!"
As OK! previously reported, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot in the back just outside of a Hilton hotel in New York City on December 4. The person caught on surveillance footage wore a mask and a hoodie.
Shell casings discovered at the scene had the words "deny," "defend" and "depose" etched into them, potentially referencing the book Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It.
Following a five-day manhunt, a tipster told cops a man matching the shooter's description was seen at a McDonald's in Altoona, Penn. Mangione was detained on Monday, December 9. At the time of his arrest, he reportedly had a similar gun as the one used in the murder. It's also been reported he had fake identification, a notebook and a manifesto which dubbed members of the healthcare industry "parasites."
"A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy. United is the [indecipherable] largest company in the US by market cap," the manifesto read. "It has grown and grown, but [h]as our life expectancy? No the reality is, these [indecipherable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allowed them to get away with it."
According to TMZ, Mangione has his own cell at SCI Huntingdon and is not expected to have a roommate or be allowed to mingle with other inmates as he awaits potential extradition to New York.
Aside from being charged with Thompson's murder, he is currently facing charges in Pennsylvania for possession of an unlicensed firearm, giving false identification to police and forgery.
He is being held without bail.
While being brought to the courthouse for his extradition hearing earlier this week, Mangione shouted to reporters, "This is extremely unjust, and an insult to the intelligence of the American people!"
Mangione is fighting extradition and the process is expected to take several weeks to resolve.