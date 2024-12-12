'Free Luigi!': Inmates at Prison Where CEO Murder Suspect Is Being Held Slam Conditions, Want Him to Be Transferred to Riker's Island

Caprariello, who was standing outside the prison yard at the time, then questioned them on the facility itself, to which they replied, "Conditions suck!" and "Free Luigi!"

As OK! previously reported, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot in the back just outside of a Hilton hotel in New York City on December 4. The person caught on surveillance footage wore a mask and a hoodie.

Shell casings discovered at the scene had the words "deny," "defend" and "depose" etched into them, potentially referencing the book Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It.