Luigi Mangione Bombshell: Accused UnitedHealthcare CEO Killer Claims 'Extreme Emotional Disturbance' in Shocking New Psychiatric Defense

Article continues below advertisement

Luigi Mangione dropped a legal bombshell on Wednesday, June 17, revealing plans to use a psychiatric defense in his upcoming state murder trial over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Judge Gregory Carro revealed that Mangione's defense attorneys formally told the court that they plan to argue that their client was suffering from an "extreme emotional disturbance" at the time of the alleged crime, per AP News.

Article continues below advertisement

Luigi Mangione's Lawyers Argue He's 'Emotionally Disturbed'

Source: MEGA Luigi Mangione is accused of stalking and killing Brian Thompson on December 4.

Mangione is accused of stalking and murdering the insurance executive on a Manhattan street in 2024. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges. With the psychiatric defense, Mangione would essentially admit to committing the crime, but due to mitigating circumstances.

Article continues below advertisement

Luigi Mangione's Legal Team Seeking Manslaughter Charges

Source: MEGA Luigi Mangione could be convicted of manslaughter instead of murder.

However, if a jury agrees that Mangione was "emotionally disturbed" at the time of the murder, he could be convicted of manslaughter instead of murder, which carries a less heavy sentence. Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in prison, instead of murder, which could see him behind bars the rest of his life. This differs from a not guilty by insanity stance, which would send him to a psychiatric facility instead of prison.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Luigi Mangione Faces Federal and State Charges

Source: MEGA Luigi Mangione was arrested on December 9, 2024, at a McDonalds more than 200 miles away from the crime scene.

Mangoine has been behind bars in a federal jail in Brooklyn since the December 4, 2025, slaying, as he awaits both state and federal trials. His state case is set for trial on September 8. His federal case, which involves stalking charges, is set to begin on October 13. An emotional disturbance defense isn't applicable in his federal case, where he also faces a possible life sentence. Thompson was allegedly killed by Mangione, an Ivy League graduate from a wealthy Maryland family, as he walked to a New York hotel for UnitedHealth Group’s annual investor conference.

Luigi Mangione Was Found 230 Miles Away From the Crime Scene

Source: MEGA Surveillance footage captured a masked figure shooting Brian Thompson from behind.