Luigi Mangione Bombshell: Accused UnitedHealthcare CEO Killer Claims 'Extreme Emotional Disturbance' in Shocking New Psychiatric Defense
June 17 2026, Published 12:43 p.m. ET
Luigi Mangione dropped a legal bombshell on Wednesday, June 17, revealing plans to use a psychiatric defense in his upcoming state murder trial over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Judge Gregory Carro revealed that Mangione's defense attorneys formally told the court that they plan to argue that their client was suffering from an "extreme emotional disturbance" at the time of the alleged crime, per AP News.
Luigi Mangione's Lawyers Argue He's 'Emotionally Disturbed'
Mangione is accused of stalking and murdering the insurance executive on a Manhattan street in 2024. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
With the psychiatric defense, Mangione would essentially admit to committing the crime, but due to mitigating circumstances.
Luigi Mangione's Legal Team Seeking Manslaughter Charges
However, if a jury agrees that Mangione was "emotionally disturbed" at the time of the murder, he could be convicted of manslaughter instead of murder, which carries a less heavy sentence.
Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in prison, instead of murder, which could see him behind bars the rest of his life.
This differs from a not guilty by insanity stance, which would send him to a psychiatric facility instead of prison.
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Luigi Mangione Faces Federal and State Charges
Mangoine has been behind bars in a federal jail in Brooklyn since the December 4, 2025, slaying, as he awaits both state and federal trials.
His state case is set for trial on September 8. His federal case, which involves stalking charges, is set to begin on October 13. An emotional disturbance defense isn't applicable in his federal case, where he also faces a possible life sentence.
Thompson was allegedly killed by Mangione, an Ivy League graduate from a wealthy Maryland family, as he walked to a New York hotel for UnitedHealth Group’s annual investor conference.
Luigi Mangione Was Found 230 Miles Away From the Crime Scene
Surveillance footage captured a masked gunman shooting Thompson from behind. Authorities reported that "delay," "deny" and "depose" were written on the ammunition, mimicking terms used by insurers to avoid paying claims.
Mangione was found and arrested nearly 230 miles away, five days later, on December 9, 2024, at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
The Ivy League graduate continues to attract significant public support. His crowd-source legal defense has reportedly surpassed $1.5 million, drawing contributions from more than 42,000 donors. In addition, NPR reported that he has received roughly 7,000 personal letters from supporters all over the world.
"I am overwhelmed by — and grateful for — everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support," Mangione said in a post shared to his legal defense website.