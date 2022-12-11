Machine Gun Kelly Repped Company Files Police Report After 83,000 Pairs Of Celeb-Branded Underwear Go Missing

A popular, celeb-repped, clothing brand filed a police report on Thursday, November 22, after a shipment with 83,000 pairs of underwear went missing days before Black Friday.

Ethika, a self-proclaimed "authentic apparel company" who has signed deals with Machine Gun Kelly, Snoop Dogg, Odell Beckham Jr. and more, claimed there was an issue with a large shipment after both "the product and the mover went missing."