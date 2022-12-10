Dashcam Footage Reveals Stolen Car Driving On Wrong Side Of The Road In Daring 3 A.M. Police Chase — Watch The Video

As the stolen car continues toward them, Greenfield authorities deploy what are known as "Stop Sticks" — a spikey strip meant to be laid out across roads to slow or stop oncoming vehicles. Although the spikes do puncture one of the car's tires, the driver increases speed and again moves to the incorrect side of the road.

Soon realizing the Kia is damaged and that they will not be able to continue fleeing, the driver and other occupants suddenly leap out of the moving vehicle and run away into the nearby woods.

The slowdown is just enough for police to catch up with them, and following a short pursuit, four juvenile suspects are cuffed and arrested.