Dashcam Footage Reveals Stolen Car Driving On Wrong Side Of The Road In Daring 3 A.M. Police Chase — Watch The Video

A driver of a stolen Kia was caught recklessly speeding on the wrong side of the highway in a shocking 3 a.m. chase captured by police dashcam footage.
The video begins with Greenfield, Wisc. officers spotting a silver car matching the description of a locally stolen vehicle. However, as soon as the police cars turn to follow the suspect, the car takes off, swiftly driving over the median and speeding at over 70 m.p.h on the wrong side of the highway.
The situation quickly becomes so dangerous that the cops are instructed to give up the pursuit as they radio in for backup. But when the officers spot the suspect on an industrial loop, sending them back in their direction, the chase is suddenly back on.
As the stolen car continues toward them, Greenfield authorities deploy what are known as "Stop Sticks" — a spikey strip meant to be laid out across roads to slow or stop oncoming vehicles. Although the spikes do puncture one of the car's tires, the driver increases speed and again moves to the incorrect side of the road.
Soon realizing the Kia is damaged and that they will not be able to continue fleeing, the driver and other occupants suddenly leap out of the moving vehicle and run away into the nearby woods.
The slowdown is just enough for police to catch up with them, and following a short pursuit, four juvenile suspects are cuffed and arrested.
