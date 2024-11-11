Megan Fox Is Pregnant, Expecting Rainbow Baby With Machine Gun Kelly After Heartbreaking Miscarriage

As OK! previously reported, Fox — who shares sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — first wrote about the loss of her pregnancy with MGK in a book of poems published in November 2023.

"There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed, 10 weeks and 1 day … do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note?" she wrote in an excerpt. "But now I have to say goodbye. I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides. I will pay any price, tell me please, what is the ransom for her soul?"