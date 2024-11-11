Megan Fox Is Pregnant, Expecting Rainbow Baby With Machine Gun Kelly After Heartbreaking Miscarriage
Megan Fox announced she's expecting a baby with Machine Gun Kelly one year after confirming she'd suffered a tragic miscarriage in her book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.
On Monday, November 11, the Transformers actress took to Instagram and shared a unique maternity photo captioned: "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back 👼🏼❤️."
In the first snapshot, Fox was naked and covered in a black paint-like substance from her neck to her feet. She covered her chest with one hand and cradled her baby bump with the other as she knelt in the black puddles.
The second picture showed a black and white image of a First Response digital pregnancy test which read "YES+" on the screen.
As OK! previously reported, Fox — who shares sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — first wrote about the loss of her pregnancy with MGK in a book of poems published in November 2023.
"There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed, 10 weeks and 1 day … do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note?" she wrote in an excerpt. "But now I have to say goodbye. I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides. I will pay any price, tell me please, what is the ransom for her soul?"
- Megan Fox Had an Ectopic Pregnancy Years Before Her 'Really Tragic' Miscarriage With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's Baby
- Megan Fox Is 'Really Happy' For Ex Brian Austin Green Following Baby News, She Thinks Sharna Burgess 'Is Such A Doll,' Source Reveals
- Brian Austin Green Wants Ex-Wife Megan Fox To Have A Baby With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly For The Sake Of Their Children
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During a November 2023 appearance on Good Morning America, the actress confessed the situation was "very difficult" for both of them at the time.
"It sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, 'What does this mean? Why did this happen?'" she noted.
In a separate interview, she said the experience was "so much harder" than she'd anticipated because she had an ectopic pregnancy when she was younger.
"I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar," she added. "But I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with."
MGK also opened up their loss in a lyric of his song "Don't Let Me Go."
"How do I live with the fact that my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby," the Grammy nominee rapped.