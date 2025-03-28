Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Amicable' After Welcoming First Baby Together, Source Reveals: 'On the Same Page About Co-Parenting'
No issues between these exes!
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are "on the same page" following the birth of their daughter on March 27.
Fox, 38, and Kelly, 34, called off their nuptials in November 2024 after nearly three years engaged. The announcement of their split came just weeks after Fox announced she was pregnant with their first child together.
A source told People that despite any lingering issues, the couple will work together to co-parent and are "amicable."
The insider also noted that it wouldn’t be a surprise if they resumed their relationship in the future, although they are currently "focused on what’s best for their daughter."
Kelly announced the birth of their child with a black-and-white video on Instagram holding his daughter’s tiny hand, writing, "she’s finally here! our little celestial seed." Her name has not yet been revealed.
The rapper brought music to the delivery room, composing an entire score for his ex to listen to while the child was being brought into the world. He wrote on his Instagram stories that the track he played was 432 Hz, which is supposed to be a relaxing audio frequency. He composed the track with the help of some famous friends, including fellow rocker and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
Fox and Kelly started dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass. After a year and a half of dating, they got engaged in January 2022, announcing the news with an Instagram post of them under a banyan tree in Puerto Rico, the same spot they fell in love at the year they met. Fox shared a snapshot of her unique engagement ring, which featured both an emerald and a diamond.
The former couple reportedly ended their engagement because the Transformers actress found upsetting material on her fiancé’s phone, and lingering trust issues sparked too much tension in the relationship.
This is not the first child for Fox. She shares sons Noah Shannon, 12, Bodhi Ransom, 10 and Journey River, 8, with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. The actress remains on good terms with Green and his fiancée, Sharna Burgess.
Kelly and Green, however, aren't exactly friends. The actor exposed an angry DM from the rapper that read, "Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS. Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public. You chose the wrong one to f--- with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials."
Kelly is also a father to a child from a previous relationship with Emma Cannon. They are cordial when it comes to co-parenting their daughter, Casie, 15.