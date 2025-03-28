Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Amicable' After Welcoming First Baby Together, Source Reveals: 'On the Same Page About Co-Parenting'

Fox, 38, and Kelly, 34, called off their nuptials in November 2024 after nearly three years engaged. The announcement of their split came just weeks after Fox announced she was pregnant with their first child together.

A source told People that despite any lingering issues, the couple will work together to co-parent and are "amicable."

The insider also noted that it wouldn’t be a surprise if they resumed their relationship in the future, although they are currently "focused on what’s best for their daughter."