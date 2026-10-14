Machine Gun Kelly Fires Back at Fake Post Claiming He Regrets Megan Fox Split
Oct. 14 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET
Machine Gun Kelly is calling out a fake social media post that claimed he regretted losing his ex-fiancée, Megan Fox.
The rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, addressed the viral screenshot on X on Tuesday, October 13, making it clear that the emotional message circulating online wasn't his.
“that tweet is faker than a pair of t----,” he wrote in a blunt response.
The fabricated post featured photos of Fox alongside an alleged confession from MGK about their past relationship and breakup.
“Seeing these new pictures of Megan genuinely makes me wanna throw my phone into a f------ wall,” the fake tweet read.
“I had the baddest woman to ever walk this planet in love with me and somehow found a way to f--- it all up,” the post continued. “Imagine fumbling the girl of your dreams and then having to watch the entire world remind you how beautiful she is. I’ll never forgive myself for that s---.”
The post appears to reference Fox's latest photos, which she shared while announcing the launch of her exclusive paid-content page on Subs.com on Friday, October 9.
Fox Launched an Exclusive Paid-Content Page
Fox marked the launch with a sultry new online presence, giving fans another way to access content directly from the actress.
“I desire the things which will destroy me in the end,” Fox wrote in the bio of her website.
The platform promises exclusive videos, photos and posts that aren't available elsewhere, along with candid moments captured on her phone and a more personal way for fans to connect with the Hollywood star.
Fox, 40, also explained why having control over her content matters to her.
“Women have spent decades being told that visibility is power while someone else owns the platform, the audience or the image,” Fox said in a press release, per Page Six. “I’m interested in what happens when women own all three.”
- Pregnant Megan Fox 'Tried' to Make Things Work With Machine Gun Kelly — But She 'Can’t Fully Trust Him': 'The Baby Might Be His Wake-Up Call'
- 'What in the Reality TV Is Going on Here?': Machine Gun Kelly Posts Cryptic Message After Megan Fox Drama Explodes
- Machine Gun Kelly Must 'Go Above & Beyond To Reconcile Things' With Megan Fox As The Pair 'Still Have Trust Issues To Work Through': Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
MGK and Fox Share a Complicated Relationship History
Fox and Kelly share a daughter, whom the actress gave birth to in March 2025. Fox also has three sons with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, bringing her total number of children to four.
The former couple's relationship has been marked by several twists and turns. After getting engaged in January 2022 and maintaining an on-again, off-again romance, the two stars split in November 2024. Their breakup came in the same month Fox announced she was pregnant with their child.
Their relationship had already faced public speculation about trouble before the split. In February 2023, Fox deleted photos of Kelly from her Instagram after the pair allegedly hit a rough patch during Super Bowl weekend.
"They've had plenty of ups and downs throughout their relationship, but this one seems serious," one insider explained.
Sources Said the Former Couple Is Keeping Things Civil
Although their romantic relationship ended, a source previously suggested that Fox and Kelly were trying to maintain a civil dynamic.
"Megan is very strong-willed and doesn’t want to give in to MGK and allow him fully back in. She’s standing her ground but, of course, still loves him," the insider explained, admitting there "has been a lot of damage done."
The confidant also suggested that their situation could change depending on what happens between them.
"Things change daily, and if he does one thing wrong, he knows she will write him off immediately," the confidant noted.