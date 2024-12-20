Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Latest Split 'May Have Been the Final Straw' for the Actress: They 'Have a Very Tumultuous Relationship'

"Megan and MGK have a very tumultuous relationship, so they could always get back together," a source spilled to a news publication on Tuesday, December 17. "But this may have been the final straw for her."

While the source thinks Fox's alleged discovery of infidelity on Kelly's phone over Thanksgiving weekend might have sealed the fate of their rocky romance, the insider wouldn't be surprised if the Transformers actress and the "Emo Girl" singer worked things out for the sake of the baby — who is reportedly due in March 2025.