Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Latest Split 'May Have Been the Final Straw' for the Actress: They 'Have a Very Tumultuous Relationship'
Will a reconciliation between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly be on fans' 2025 bingo cards?
The famed exes — who are expecting their first child together — reportedly called it quits on their relationship roughly two weeks after Fox announced her pregnancy, however, there appears to be a divided debate as to whether the notoriously on-again, off-again couple is actually done for good.
"Megan and MGK have a very tumultuous relationship, so they could always get back together," a source spilled to a news publication on Tuesday, December 17. "But this may have been the final straw for her."
While the source thinks Fox's alleged discovery of infidelity on Kelly's phone over Thanksgiving weekend might have sealed the fate of their rocky romance, the insider wouldn't be surprised if the Transformers actress and the "Emo Girl" singer worked things out for the sake of the baby — who is reportedly due in March 2025.
"Megan and MGK have officially split up, but some of their friends aren’t sure how long they’ll stay separated," the confidante explained. "She loves MGK, but she feels that their relationship has run its course. She’s adamant about moving on, but as soon as their baby comes, MGK will be singing a different tune."
According to the source, "Megan really tried to make it work, but she doesn’t fully trust him and that’s something she can’t reconcile with. Maybe he’ll change, the baby might be his wake-up call, but he has a lot of work to do to regain her trust."
Considering the Jennifer's Body star has "a big heart and definitely wants [MGK] in the baby’s life," the insider believes Fox could cave and give Kelly yet another chance.
"Bottom line, don’t hold your breath that these two are done for good," the confidante declared.
News broke on Tuesday, December 10, that Fox and Kelly had split just weeks after the mom-of-three — who shares her three sons, Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — announced she was pregnant.
At the time, TMZ reported how Fox and Kelly — who is a dad to his and ex Emma Cannon's 15-year-old daughter, Cassie — had been spending Thanksgiving in Vail, Colo., when the Subservience actress allegedly found alarming activity on her partner's phone.
The situation apparently escalated, as the outlet revealed Kelly supposedly left the trip early after Fox called off their relationship.
The A-listers' split unfortunately overshadowed exciting news Fox was pregnant with her rainbow baby roughly one year after admitting in her 2023 memoir that she previously suffered a miscarriage with her and Kelly's unborn child.
"Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back 👼🏼❤️," she captioned the announcement on Monday, November 11, tagging Kelly on her adorable baby bump and attaching an additional photo of her positive pregnancy test.
In Touch spoke to a source about Fox and Kelly's latest split.