Machine Gun Kelly Shares Cryptic Post After Insider Claims He's Not on Speaking Terms With Pregnant Ex Megan Fox

"Megan and MGK have a very tumultuous relationship, so they could always get back together. But this may have been the final straw for her," an additional insider told a news outlet.

The source noted she still "loves" her ex but "feels that their relationship has run its course."

"Megan really tried to make it work, but she doesn’t fully trust him and that’s something she can’t reconcile with," they added. "Maybe he’ll change, the baby might be his wake-up call, but he has a lot of work to do to regain her trust."