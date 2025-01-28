or
Machine Gun Kelly Shares Cryptic Post After Insider Claims He's Not on Speaking Terms With Pregnant Ex Megan Fox

Jan. 28 2025, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

Setting the record straight?

Hours after a report claimed Machine Gun Kelly and pregnant ex Megan Fox weren't on speaking terms as her due date approaches, the musician appeared to cryptically address the rumors via Instagram.

"How can 'sources say' when the sources haven’t said anything," the Grammy nominee, 34, captioned a photo that showed him shirtless while holding a pink travel mug.

The star wore nothing but white briefs under his patterned bottoms, and he also showed off a new scruffy beard and mustache.

Friend Mod Sun alluded to the confusing situation by commenting, "A warrior not a worrier <3."

The actress, 38, and MGK have been on and off since getting together in 2020, and in November 2024, she announced they were expecting a baby together after a miscarriage. It's been reported that Fox — who shares three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — is due around March.

As OK! reported, the two most recently split over Thanksgiving while vacationing in Colorado, as a source claimed the Jennifer's Body lead "became suspicious and decided to go through his phone."

Fox allegedly "found text messages involving other women and decided she was done" with their romance due to past trust issues.

"Megan and MGK have a very tumultuous relationship, so they could always get back together. But this may have been the final straw for her," an additional insider told a news outlet.

The source noted she still "loves" her ex but "feels that their relationship has run its course."

"Megan really tried to make it work, but she doesn’t fully trust him and that’s something she can’t reconcile with," they added. "Maybe he’ll change, the baby might be his wake-up call, but he has a lot of work to do to regain her trust."

After the split news, a source said MGK was "taking some time away from Hollywood."

"Everything has been a lot lately and he’s been very anxious and wants to escape the whole situation and work on himself," the source told Us Weekly. "At the moment, he realizes they are definitely over and he’s been very clear with friends about that."

Regardless of whether or not the stars get back together romantically, another source insisted Fox had "every intention" of co-parenting amicably with the singer, who also has a 15-year-old daughter with an ex-girlfriend.

That source also revealed the pregnant movie star is "stronger than ever and in a really good place" despite the drama.

