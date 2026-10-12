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Megan Fox Flaunts Figure in Lacy Lingerie While Surrounded by Stacks of Cash After Launching Her Subscription-Based Site: Photos

Megan Fox
Source: MEGA ; unsplash

Megan Fox flaunted her figure in lingerie.

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Oct. 12 2026, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

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Megan Fox flaunted her figure in a sultry lingerie set.

The actress, 40, posed in a light pink satin bra and panties adorned with black lace while surrounded by stacks of cash for an October 12 Instagram upload.

She accessorized the barely-there outfit with thigh-high stockings as she sat on her knees while staring seductively at the camera.

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Source: @MEGANFOX/instagram

Megan Fox flaunted her figure surrounded by money.

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Megan Fox
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox wiped her tears with cash in new photos.

In another shot, the Jennifer's Body actress wiped her faux tears away with a $100 bill while she pushed up her cleavage and allowed her black hair to cascade down her back.

She even showed off a pair of pink and black cow-print heels used to accessorize her seductive outfit choice.

"Transmuting evil eye into abundance since 2009," she captioned the post in which she flaunted her figure while lying among the piles of cash.

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How Did Fans React?

Megan Fox
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox's commenters chimed in to praise her.

Commenters' mouths were watering just looking at Fox's suggestive new post, with many of them chiming in to thirst over her envy-worthy figure.

"I need 7-10 Amazon business days to recover again and go to a therapist," one person said of her jaw-dropping photos.

"Instagram not ready for these posts because they're afraid she might break the internet again," another wrote.

"Since 2009, no one has surpassed the diva," a third commented, with a fourth adding, "We’re finally getting fed!"

"THE BADDEST TO EVER DO IT," yet a fifth exclaimed.

Photos of the seductive photoshoot were used in new merchandise featuring the sultry pictures on a sweatshirt.

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Megan Fox's Exclusive Content

Megan Fox
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox recently made headlines for her new exclusive content website.

Fox recently made headlines after teasing her new exclusive subscriber-based content website with another set of equally steamy snaps.

"Megan Fox becomes co-owner of Subs.com, the direct-to-fan platform and launches an official page," read a slide at the end of a carousel of the star posing in a metallic bikini.

Her exclusive page was launched with the help of Subs.com, which is a platform co-founded by Tim Stokely, who helped create OnlyF---.

Megan Fox
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox wanted to take control of how she was perceived.

As she steps in as co-owner of the platform, she noted that it gave her an opportunity to own her image and curate how people perceive her, unlike many of her experiences in the past.

Her presence on the site will reportedly help to build the platform as she takes the idea that "visibility is power" into her own hands.

"I created this page to get to know my fans and share a more personal side of myself, things you won’t see anywhere else," she shared on her new profile. "I love connecting with you, hearing your stories, and having real conversations," Fox added. "I want those interactions to feel comfortable and respectful."

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