Machine Gun Kelly Lusts Over Fan's Megan Fox T-Shirt After Breakup: Watch

"So sick! Can I take a picture of both your shirts?" he asked two girls, one donning a shirt of Fox and the other of MGK. The "Emo Girl" singer seemed to love the outfits and greeted both fans with an embrace.

Social media users are convinced the sweet moment indicates the couple may be reconciling soon.

"God is bringing my parents back together," one person quipped in the comments section of the video, while another said, "I just know he took that picture to show her."

"Does this mean she is back with him?" a third inquired.