Machine Gun Kelly Lusts Over Fan's Megan Fox T-Shirt After Breakup: Watch
Could Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox reconcile after all?
The singer, 35, asked to take a photo of a fan wearing a Fox T-shirt during the Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 14.
"So sick! Can I take a picture of both your shirts?" he asked two girls, one donning a shirt of Fox and the other of MGK. The "Emo Girl" singer seemed to love the outfits and greeted both fans with an embrace.
Social media users are convinced the sweet moment indicates the couple may be reconciling soon.
"God is bringing my parents back together," one person quipped in the comments section of the video, while another said, "I just know he took that picture to show her."
"Does this mean she is back with him?" a third inquired.
Where Do Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Stand?
After welcoming their first child on March 27, Fox, 39, is reportedly concerned over who her baby daddy is flirting with now that they're no longer together.
"Megan has just had his baby," a source told a news outlet. "The last thing she should have to be doing right now is stressing over what he's posting or who he's flirting with. She went through a lot during the pregnancy, and it's been an emotional roller-coaster. Now, she's trying to focus on bonding with the baby and recovering, but MGK isn't making it easy."
- Machine Gun Kelly Reacts to Comment Trolling Him About Being the 'Child' in His Relationship With Ex Megan Fox
- Megan Fox Is 'Letting' Machine Gun Kelly 'Stay With Her' After Birth of Their New Daughter: Source
- Machine Gun Kelly's Behavior 'Flips' as He Co-Parents With Ex Megan Fox: 'Everyone's Rooting for Him'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Break Up?
The exes ended their on-again, off-again relationship in November 2024 after nearly four years.
"She still loves him and doesn't want to see him flirting with other women," the insider added. "His argument is that he's doing nothing wrong because things between them aren't exactly traditional, but regardless of what label they want to put on this, the fact is they're still spending a ton of time together, and the lines are very blurred."
Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Still Living Together?
Nonetheless, there seems to be no ill will between Fox and the singer, as they were even rumored to be living together. However, an insider previously confirmed they are not officially cohabiting.
They’re "not living together," but Fox "is letting" MGK "stay with her so he can spend as much time with the baby as possible," the source spilled to a publication. "They don’t have a set co-parenting schedule in place at the moment. They just want to celebrate this time and enjoy their baby girl for now."
In a Wednesday, May 21, Instagram Story upload, the Jennifer's Body alum admitted their child was an "unplanned but a happy surprise."
The musician first announced the birth of thir daughter in March, writing on Instagram, "She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️. 3/27/25."