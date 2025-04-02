Megan Fox Is 'Letting' Machine Gun Kelly 'Stay With Her' After Birth of Their New Daughter: Source
Machine Gun Kelly isn't going anywhere.
Following the birth of their first child together on Thursday, March 27, Megan Fox is letting her ex remain in the picture.
A source reported to Page Six that the former couple is "not living together," but Fox "is letting" MGK "stay with her so he can spend as much time with the baby as possible."
"They don’t have a set co-parenting schedule in place at the moment. They just want to celebrate this time and enjoy their baby girl for now," the insider added.
The rapper, 34, "was there in the delivery room when their daughter was born," the source reported.
He even collaborated with his friend Travis Barker to compose an entire score for Fox, 38, to listen to in the delivery room. The song was produced in 432 Hz, a relaxing audio frequency intended to calm the child as it was being brought into the world.
Fox and the Grammy nominee are "on the same page" in co-parenting their daughter and remain "amicable," one insider told People.
The on-off couple became engaged in 2022 but called it off at some point and broke up — however, they then got back together but never appeared to resume wedding planning. In 2024, Fox announced she was pregnant with their first child together, but just weeks later, they split again.
The Transformers actress reportedly encountered text messages with other women on MGK's phone, which led her to end the relationship.
Kelly announced his daughter was born with an Instagram video holding her hand, writing, "she’s finally here! our little celestial seed." He deliberately kept his child's name private.
This is Fox's fourth child and Kelly's second. She shares sons Noah Shannon, 12, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, 8, with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. Kelly is a father to Casie, 15, whom he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.
Although Fox and Green stay cordial, he doesn't have a positive relationship with Kelly. The actor recently called out the rapper on Instagram, exposing an angry direct message telling the TV star to stop pestering him about their upcoming child.
"Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS," the singer wrote. "Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public. You chose the wrong one to f--- with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials."
Fox and the musician dated for two years after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. They got engaged in January 2022 on a trip to Puerto Rico, a destination where their love flourished early on in relationship.
The Subservience actress shared the details of the proposal with an Instagram post of them under a banyan tree, which included an image of her emerald and diamond engagement ring.