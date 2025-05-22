or
Megan Fox Admits Baby With Machine Gun Kelly Was an 'Unplanned But Happy Surprise'

Photo of Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and their baby's hand.
Source: @machinegunkelly/instagram;mega

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcomed their first child together on March 27.

By:

May 22 2025, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly weren't trying for a baby when she announced her pregnancy last year.

The actress made the candid confession in a Wednesday, May 21, Instagram Story upload, which marked her first social media post since welcoming their daughter in late March.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Weren't Trying for a Baby

Megan Fox revealed her latest pregnancy wasn't planned.

"38 years old. Six weeks pregnant (unplanned but happy surprise)," she captioned a video of herself in a clip from her role in the show Overcompensating, which showed her striking seductive poses in a low-cut, light blue top, plaid miniskirt and black, thigh-high stockings.

"Please stop listening to the patriarchy light beings," she continued. "We do not have any expiration date. Don’t let them rob you of your power. Anyway…watch @overcompensating."

Megan Fox Gave Birth in March

As OK! reported, the musician, 35, was the one who shared the first footage of their little one, writing on Instagram, "She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️. 3/27/25."

Fans thought MGK revealed the baby's name in the post, but he clarified shortly after, "Wait guys. Her name isn’t Celestial Seed. Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready."

Inside Their Rollercoaster Romance

MORE ON:
Megan Fox

The new parents have been on and off since they started dating in 2020.

Fox's pregnancy announcement came about one year after she revealed they suffered a devastating miscarriage.

A source revealed the stars are amicably co-parenting their little one after the New Girl alum, 38, broke up with the singer in December, with reports claiming she was "blindsided" by things she saw on his phone that she didn't like.

While the two aren't "living together," the source said Fox was allowing her baby daddy to "stay with her so he can spend as much time with the baby as possible."

"They don’t have a set co-parenting schedule in place at the moment," the source added. "They just want to celebrate this time and enjoy their baby girl for now."

The Hollywood stars got engaged in 2022 but called it off.

In April, the on-off duo were seen together for the first time since their baby's arrival but didn't show any PDA.

The Midnight in the Switchgrass costars have a long, up and down relationship since first getting together in 2020, as after they became engaged in 2022, they parted ways and called it off.

However, they eventually got back together, but it was unclear if they ever resumed wedding planning. They then split again in December 2024, a few months before they welcomed their daughter.

Will the Stars Get Back Together?

The actress 'doesn't think' she and MGK 'have a future together romantically,' a source shared.

According to a source, things are likely to stay platonic.

"Megan thinks MGK has stepped up and is being a good dad but doesn't think they have a future together romantically," the insider told a news outlet. "Megan is in heaven with her baby girl and is really focused on being a mom right now."

The "Bloody Valentine" crooner also shares daughter Casie with an ex, while Fox co-parents three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

