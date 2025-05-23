or
Machine Gun Kelly Shares New Photo of His and Megan Fox's Baby as Singer Hints the Exes Are Living Together

Photo of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
Source: mega

Machine Gun Kelly's recent social media activity hinted he and ex Megan Fox are living together with their daughter.

By:

May 23 2025, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

Machine Gun Kelly is on daddy duty!

On Thursday, May 22, the singer posted a slew of new photos that included a rare glimpse at his and ex Megan Fox's daughter, whom the actress gave birth to on March 27.

Machine Gun Kelly Posts New Photo of His Newborn Daughter

Source: @machinegunkelly/instagram

Machine Gun Kelly gave fans a peek at his and Megan Fox's nearly 2-month-old daughter.

The musician, 35, shared a selfie that showed him wearing a baby bjorn, though the image wasn't that clear since it appeared to be of the reflection on a car.

"Stop what you’re doing these pictures are [very] important," MGK captioned his upload, which also showed him getting his hair done, watching Bob Dylan perform and partying in Las Vegas with Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sydney Sweeney.

Source: @machinegunkelly/instagram;mega

The pair, who split in December, have had an on-off relationship since they started dating in 2020.

The following day, the "Emo Girl" singer shared a video of himself reacting to the reveal that his new song "Cliché" was featured on Spotify's homepage. "I've never been on the cover of New Music Fridays ever in my life," he whispered to the camera. "That's crazy!"

In the clip, the shocked star covered his mouth with his hand in disbelief and decided to FaceTime his eldest daughter, Casie, 15, whom he co-parents with an ex-girlfriend. MGK started jumping up and down in excitement but kept quiet while celebrating.

The Singer Hints He's Currently Living With Megan Fox

Source: @machinegunkelly/instagram

Fans noticed there was a b----- pump in the background of MGK's new video.

"Princess, I'm hyped right now. Go to Spotify real quick on your phone," he told his teenage daughter, who excitedly gasped.

"Your sister's asleep so I can't scream, but I want to scream so loud," he confessed of being nearby his newest bundle of joy.

While some fans congratulated him in the comments section, others pointed out how there was a b----- pump machine sitting in the background of the video — and since he said his infant daughter was sleeping, people theorized the exes are currently under the same roof.

Another fan noted of Fox, 38, "that’s definitely her laugh in the background! 💓," while another said, "I also thought that’s Megan Fox in the background before he calls his daughter. That’s how parents of newborn baby’s [sic] are when they sleeping 😁 even if they stay secret, they’re the perfect couple! Never believed the split."

The Stars Have Had an Up and Down Romance

Source: mega

The actress confessed their baby was 'an unplanned but happy surprise.'

As OK! reported, the guitarist announced the birth of their first child together on Instagram, writing, "She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️." He then clarified the baby's name wasn't "Celestial Seed" and promised the Jennifer's Body star will reveal the little one's name when "she's ready."

The status of their relationship is currently unclear, as their up and down romance — which began in 2020 — came to a halt in December 2024. At the time, insiders claimed the actress ended things after seeing something she didn't like on her baby daddy's phone, leading to trust issues.

On May 21, Fox admitted their baby was "an unplanned but happy surprise."

The duo also suffered a miscarriage earlier on in their relationship.

In addition, the New Girl alum shares three children with ex-husband Brian Brian Austin Green.

