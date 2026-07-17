Mackenzie Shirilla's Hometown: The Story Behind the Infamous Crash
July 17 2026, Published 10:33 a.m. ET
In May 2026, Netflix released a true crime documentary titled The Crash, reigniting interest in the case of Mackenzie Shirilla.
The film prompted many to question her origins, particularly her hometown of Strongsville, Ohio. This suburb, located 20 miles southwest of Cleveland, became the backdrop for a tragic July 2022 incident that resulted in the deaths of her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and friend, Davion Flanagan.
On July 31, 2022, 17-year-old Shirilla drove her Toyota Camry into a brick building at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Court testimonies reveal that she did not apply the brakes before the crash, which left both Russo and Flanagan dead at the scene.
Shirilla survived but sustained critical injuries and tested positive for marijuana. Reports indicate that her blood was negative for alcohol and mushrooms, which were found in the vehicle.
The crash and its aftermath have drawn significant attention to Strongsville. Russo and Flanagan attended high school with Shirilla, and her childhood home has become a focal point for public speculation. However, her mother, Natalie, maintains that much of the gossip surrounding their family is unfounded.
In a recorded prison phone call, Shirilla expressed disdain for her hometown, referring to its residents as “sad and depressing.” This remark came after her mother mentioned rumors spreading through the community. Natalie defended their family, stating that the claims were largely exaggerated. Their conversation illustrates the tension and scrutiny they face from the town.
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Following the crash, Mackenzie Shirilla faced serious legal consequences.
In 2023, she was convicted of multiple felony charges, including murder and aggravated vehicular homicide. She currently serves two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life at the Ohio Reformatory for Women. Despite being a minor at the time of the incident, she has consistently maintained her innocence, claiming to have no memory of the events.
Shirilla's life behind bars has not been without controversy. Reports indicate she has faced several disciplinary actions during her incarceration.
In 2025, she faced consequences for inappropriate behavior during a video call and possession of restricted items. A former inmate described Shirilla as someone who presented a very different persona than the one depicted in the documentary.
As of now, Shirilla remains in the Ohio Reformatory for Women, far from the Strongsville streets where her life took a tragic turn. With her first chance for parole not until 2037, the ongoing public interest in her case raises questions about her future and the lingering impact of that fateful night.