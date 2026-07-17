Mackenzie Shirilla's Hometown: The Story Behind the Infamous Crash

Article continues below advertisement

In May 2026, Netflix released a true crime documentary titled The Crash, reigniting interest in the case of Mackenzie Shirilla. The film prompted many to question her origins, particularly her hometown of Strongsville, Ohio. This suburb, located 20 miles southwest of Cleveland, became the backdrop for a tragic July 2022 incident that resulted in the deaths of her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and friend, Davion Flanagan.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix/YOUTUBE The tragic car crash resulted in the death of Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan.

On July 31, 2022, 17-year-old Shirilla drove her Toyota Camry into a brick building at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Court testimonies reveal that she did not apply the brakes before the crash, which left both Russo and Flanagan dead at the scene. Shirilla survived but sustained critical injuries and tested positive for marijuana. Reports indicate that her blood was negative for alcohol and mushrooms, which were found in the vehicle.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix/YOUTUBE Strongsville remained central to the tragedy's lasting impact.

The crash and its aftermath have drawn significant attention to Strongsville. Russo and Flanagan attended high school with Shirilla, and her childhood home has become a focal point for public speculation. However, her mother, Natalie, maintains that much of the gossip surrounding their family is unfounded. In a recorded prison phone call, Shirilla expressed disdain for her hometown, referring to its residents as “sad and depressing.” This remark came after her mother mentioned rumors spreading through the community. Natalie defended their family, stating that the claims were largely exaggerated. Their conversation illustrates the tension and scrutiny they face from the town.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @mackenzieshirilla/INSTAGRAM Mackenzie Shirilla was convicted over the fatal 2022 crash.

Following the crash, Mackenzie Shirilla faced serious legal consequences. In 2023, she was convicted of multiple felony charges, including murder and aggravated vehicular homicide. She currently serves two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life at the Ohio Reformatory for Women. Despite being a minor at the time of the incident, she has consistently maintained her innocence, claiming to have no memory of the events.

Source: @mackenzieshirilla/INSTAGRAM Mackenzie Shirilla remains incarcerated while awaiting future parole eligibility.