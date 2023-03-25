Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann Emotionally Confesses She Recognizes Kate McCann's Voice: 'I Really Believe I Could Be Madeleine'

"I want to say something to Kate McCann: I listened to a song that you sang to your daughter Madeleine," she implored. "When I hear your voice — from movies, from interviews — I feel like I really know this voice, your voice. I really believe that I could be Madeleine."

As OK! previously reported, Madeleine disappeared in 2007 while on vacation at the Praia da Luz resort with her family in Portugal. Her body was never found and a suspect has never been charged in the case, though authorities have long assumed the 3-year-old was murdered.

Julia, who is currently awaiting results from DNA tests that could potentially help connect her to the McCann family, revealed that law enforcement agencies from several countries have all been dead ends in helping her prove she may in fact be the kidnapped little girl.