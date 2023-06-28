Madeleine McCann Case Goes Cold AGAIN, No Leads From German Search
The investigation into Madeleine McCann’s disappearance lead by German prosecutors has hit a "roadblock" yet again, 16 years after the toddler vanished from her family’s villa in Portugal during a 2007 vacation.
Police have been analyzing evidence for two weeks after "a number of items" were "seized" on Thursday, June 1, near the Barragem do Arade reservoir during a search 30 miles from where the 3-year-old was last seen, as OK! previously reported.
"Sadly, it’s looking increasingly like the search of the reservoir will not provide any answers or fresh leads," a source revealed to a news publication on Sunday, June 25.
"It’s too strong to say it was a waste of time, but officers are naturally really disappointed," the insider noted of the infamous case going cold once again.
"They hoped these items would present new clues that they could follow up," the source admitted, "but despite using some of the most high-tech forensic kit available, none of the items have proved to be of use."
"It feels like a bit of a roadblock has been hit," the insider confessed. "However, there are still some items to carry out checks on and the police team will continue to work hard to do all they can to try and make sure no stone is left unturned in checking every single item seized from that reservoir."
The remote area near the Arade Dam became a prioritized place of investigation after German detectives discovered that Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in McCann’s disappearance, used to frequent the area often, calling it his "little paradise."
German police remain confident Brueckner is responsible for the kidnapping and presumed murder of the toddler, despite the lack of leads stemming from the recent search.
Law enforcement officials are planning to place the registered s** offender — who currently is serving a prison sentence for another case — under 24/7 surveillance, as they said he may be released from police custody before the investigation into him is completed.
Brueckner has been serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany since 2019 after he was convicted of raping and murdering a 72-year-old American woman in Algarve, Portugal, in 2005, near where McCann disappeared two years later.
Police believe the investigation into Brueckner could last until 2026, per the news outlet.
The Sun spoke to a source about the "roadblock" in the investigation into McCann's disappearance.