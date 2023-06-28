Madeleine McCann Case Goes Cold AGAIN, No Leads From German Search

The investigation into Madeleine McCann’s disappearance lead by German prosecutors has hit a "roadblock" yet again, 16 years after the toddler vanished from her family’s villa in Portugal during a 2007 vacation.

Police have been analyzing evidence for two weeks after "a number of items" were "seized" on Thursday, June 1, near the Barragem do Arade reservoir during a search 30 miles from where the 3-year-old was last seen, as OK! previously reported.