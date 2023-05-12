Madeleine McCann's Family Shares Heartbreaking Message About Their Missing Daughter in Honor of Her 20th Birthday

The update from the McCanns comes after a DNA test proved that a Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine came back negative — proving that she was not in fact the missing toddler all grown up. "There isn't anything to report at this time," a representative for the family said in a statement last month about the strange claims from Julia Wendell. "If and when there is, it will come from The Metropolitan Police."

Psychologist and private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson later explained that the woman was "struggling" to come to terms with the news, as believed she was the missing toddler. "Julia has had a difficult childhood, we know she has been sexually abused, she has been very open about this, and my investigation uncovered legal records proving that this was true," the professional said of the troubled female.