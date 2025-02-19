or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Madeleine McCann
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Woman Claiming to Be Madeleine McCann Arrested in the U.K.

Split photo of Madeleine McCann and Julia Wandelt
Source: @immadeleinemccann/instagram; METRO POLICE

Julia Wandelt has repeatedly claimed to be the missing girl.

By:

Feb. 19 2025, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Julia Wandelt, the Polish woman who has been claiming to be missing girl Madeleine McCann, has been arrested.

The 23-year-old was taken into custody by police late on Wednesday night, February 19, shortly after her plane landed at Bristol Airport in the U.K. It's been reported she was arrested on suspicions of stalking and harassing still-grieving parents Kate and Gerry McCann.

Article continues below advertisement
madeleine mccann julia case immadeleinemccann instagrm
Source: METRO POLICE; RADAR ONLINE

Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007.

Article continues below advertisement

Julia reportedly flew from Wroclaw in Poland to England to visit a friend who lives in Cardiff, but was intercepted by authorities.

Her friend was also taken into custody, though the reason behind their arrest is presently unclear.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Maddie allegedly disappeared from her parents' Praia da Luz hotel room in Portugal in May 2007. She was only 3 years old at the time.

The little girl was never found and her case swiftly became one of the most highly publicized missing person cases in recent history.

Article continues below advertisement
madeleine mccann julia wandelt
Source: @immadeleinemccann/instagram

Julia Wandelt shared DNA results that allegedly suggest she has a 'biological connection' to Madeleine McCann.

Article continues below advertisement

Julia — who has also been referred to as Julia Wendell and Julia Faustyna — went viral online for her unproven claims that she had "evidence" she was Maddie, citing a coloboma in her right eye and moles on her leg that were similar traits to the missing 3-year-old.

Aside from saying that she'd contacted police, Interpol and a detective about the similarities, she also shared her theory on the Dr. Phil Show. However, ancestry tests later confirmed she was from Poland and likely had no relation to Maddie.

MORE ON:
Madeleine McCann

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
madelien mccann
Source: RADAR ONLINE

Julia Wandelt reportedly sent a letter to Gerry and Kate McCann.

Article continues below advertisement

Last year, Julia reportedly sent a letter to Gerry and Kate further detailing her claims that she suspected she'd been trafficked as a child and could still be their daughter.

"I have called many times to the hospital where Gerry McCann works and written emails to his university. I have contacted the British Missing People Foundation and the Polish embassy in UK," she wrote. "From the very beginning I was ignored by these institutions. The English police told me to go to the local police station in Poland, and the Polish police explained to me that they are not in charge of international affairs. Nobody wanted to help me. I am writing this because I want you to understand the reason why I decided to tell my story everyone on social media."

Article continues below advertisement
madeleine mccann parents mega
Source: MEGA

Gerry and Kate McCann have continued their search for their daughter Maddie for years.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, Julia once again went public with alleged evidence that she is Maddie when she shared DNA results that supposedly suggested she was "part British, part Irish" and allegedly "strongly supports that Gerry McCann could be Julia Wandelt’s biological father."

The McCanns have reportedly refused to participate in requests for DNA tests.

Daily Mail reported Julia's arrest.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.