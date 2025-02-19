Woman Claiming to Be Madeleine McCann Arrested in the U.K.

Last year, Julia reportedly sent a letter to Gerry and Kate further detailing her claims that she suspected she'd been trafficked as a child and could still be their daughter.

"I have called many times to the hospital where Gerry McCann works and written emails to his university. I have contacted the British Missing People Foundation and the Polish embassy in UK," she wrote. "From the very beginning I was ignored by these institutions. The English police told me to go to the local police station in Poland, and the Polish police explained to me that they are not in charge of international affairs. Nobody wanted to help me. I am writing this because I want you to understand the reason why I decided to tell my story everyone on social media."