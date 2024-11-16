'Outer Banks' Star Madison Bailey Shuts Down Feud Rumors Between Her and Costar Rudy Pankow
Madison Bailey seemingly debunked the rumors she and costar Rudy Pankow have beef.
On Friday, November 15, the actress, 25, uploaded a photo to Instagram from Season 1 of Outer Banks that included the actor, 26, despite their alleged feud.
“P4L,” she penned alongside the image of herself, Pankow, Chase Stokes and Jonathan Daviss on set. The caption referenced a saying their characters repeat on the show, “Pogues for life.”
In response to the upload, fans commented on how surprised they were that she posted with Pankow amid the speculation.
“I am SHOCKED you included Rudy,” one person said, while another added, “She's trying to downplay the rumors of them feuding 😂.”
“You, Mariah, Elaine and Rudy ruined everything…,” someone else stated, referencing Bailey’s relationship with girlfriend Mariah Linneyand Pankow’s romance with girlfriend Elaine Siamek.
“Back when you guys didn't need a stunt double for a cuddle scene 🕊,” one more wrote, referring to how watchers began suspecting that Bailey and Pankow used body doubles to film a PDA-filled scene between their characters, who are dating in the show.
The post came after the second part of Outer Banks Season 4 dropped and revealed Pankow’s character dies in the finale episode. Since it aired, Pankow shared a message to his fans.
"Being grateful doesn’t begin to explain it," he penned. "Honestly, words in general explaining 5 years of memories, blood, sweat and passion with this special cast, crew, writers, producers, artists aren’t possible."
"So for now, giving a huge THANK YOU," Pankow added. "Thank you to all them and to YOU for the treasure hunt of a lifetime. And lastly, to my pal JJ Maybank, thank you I’ll love you forever."
While neither Pankow nor Bailey has addressed the alleged issues between them, the blonde hunk defended his real-life significant other in 2021 after people began sending her negative comments because they wanted the two costars to get together on and off the screen.
"In this era of social engagement and enlightenment," he said at the time. "I want to express the importance to spread positivity and needing to know when it is unfair to express your own distaste for something or someone, especially when you can do it behind an anonymous identity."
In an Entertainment Tonight interview from 2020, Bailey also urged that she and Pankow are not an item in real life.