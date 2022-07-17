Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Married! Inside Their Quickie Vegas Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's twenty-year love story has finally gotten its fairytale wedding: OKmagazine.com can confirm that the A-list couple secretly got hitched!
According to records obtained by OK!, Lopez and Affleck received their marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on Saturday, July 16, and tied the knot shortly thereafter.
Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, first met on set filming Gigli in early 2002, and were engaged by November of that year. They broke up in January 2004 without tying the knot, only to rekindle their romance after Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez in Spring 2021.
Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. They have three children together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.
WEEKEND OF LOVE! JENNIFER LOPEZ SPOTTED ON DATE WITH FIANCÉ BEN AFFLECK AT LUXURY CAR DEALERSHIP, FAMILY OUTING AT MELROSE PLACE — GET THE LOOK
This is Lopez's fourth wedding. She was married to Cuban actor and producer Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998. Her marriage to backup dancer Criss Judd lasted from 2001 to 2003. Her longest marriage yet, to singer Marc Anthony, lasted from 2004 to 2014.
Anthony and Lopez have two children together: Emme and Max, 14.
MOVING IN! BEN AFFLECK & JENNIFER LOPEZ SPARK RUMORS THEY FINALLY PURCHASED THEIR DREAM HOME
The Hustlers star and the Gone Girl actor sparked rumors of rekindled romance 17 years after calling it quits, when they were spotted together in Los Angeles in April 2021. One year later, Affleck got down on one knee and asked her to marry him while she was soaking in a bubble bath.
"I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again," Lopez gushed in her April newsletter. "I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES."
The "On the Floor" singer opened up about her relationship with the Batman actor in a candid, February interview with People, confessing she felt "so lucky and happy and proud" to be with Affleck. "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."