Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Married! Inside Their Quickie Vegas Wedding

MOVING IN! BEN AFFLECK & JENNIFER LOPEZ SPARK RUMORS THEY FINALLY PURCHASED THEIR DREAM HOME

The Hustlers star and the Gone Girl actor sparked rumors of rekindled romance 17 years after calling it quits, when they were spotted together in Los Angeles in April 2021. One year later, Affleck got down on one knee and asked her to marry him while she was soaking in a bubble bath.

"I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again," Lopez gushed in her April newsletter. "I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES."