'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Shares Her Father Has Died in Touching Tribute: 'My Forever Superhero'
Prior to ringing in the new year, Madison LeCroy shared some sad news with her followers: her father, Ted LeCroy, recently passed away.
"He’s the greatest gift, your memory will drive me forward everyday. My forever superhero 🤍," the Southern Charm star, 33, posted a sweet video montage of her father on Sunday, December 31, via Instagram.
In the video clip, there were several photographs from the pair's wedding, in addition to the mom-of-one — she shares Hudson with ex Josh Hughes — uploading screenshots from their old conversations. One of the messages showed Ted saying, "O, I Love you so much. You are [a] beautiful young lady. And you are a great mother to Hudson. Love you[,] PaPa."
"I am so glad that Madison has such a fine loving husband," Ted wrote in another message. "You Two have it made. So happy for you both."
Of course, people immediately sent some nice messages to the blonde beauty, who got married to Brett Randle in November 2022. One person wrote, "Such a gift to see the bond you two had. 🤍 I’m sorry, friend," while another added, "He seems like a great father. Sending you so much love 🤍."
A third person added, "A beautiful tribute. Prayers and love to you and your family. ♥️♥️," while a fourth person said, "Sending you so much love Madison ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
A few days later, Madison took to her Instagram Story to thank her friends, family and fans for the love. "& he loved responding to you guys. Thank you all for the support," she wrote.
Madison also uploaded some of their screenshots, writing, "Reading your text and hearing your voicemails will get me through 2024. I miss you already dad."
Madison previously opened up about her wedding, revealing her father walked her down the aisle.
“We kept it really small, no bridesmaids or groomsmen, just our nearest and dearest," she shared.
"We didn't want to have some elaborate wedding here in Charleston with 300 people. That just wasn't our vibe," she explained. "And if it wasn't for Hudson, we probably would have just eloped and [not done] a wedding."