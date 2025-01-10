HEALTH 'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Reveals Doctors Found a Tumor in Husband Brett Randle's Kidney Amid His Battle With Thyroid Cancer Source: @madisonlecroy/Instagram Madison LeCroy previously revealed husband Brett Randle was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Madison LeCroy announced a setback in husband Brett Randle’s cancer battle. On the Thursday, January 9, episode of Southern Charm, the reality TV star, 34, revealed doctors found a tumor in the firefighter’s kidney after he had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer in late 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Madison LeCroy's husband, Brett Randle, was diagnosed with cancer in late 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

While talking to her mom, Tara LeCroy, on the phone, Madison said, “Brett told me some news. So he did some blood work and it didn’t come back normal. And they … they found a tumor on his kidney. We don’t know, we don’t know what it is, but still.” The blonde beauty, who married Brett in 2022, noted she was in such shock after he gave her the update that she didn’t cry despite the news.

Article continues below advertisement

“If I lose him, I would die,” she stated. “I just kind of … I don’t know. I don’t know what to do.” Tara replied, “All you can do is comfort him and love him and just keep telling him that you’re right here by his side. I wished I’d done more for your dad, but your dad was too far gone.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @madisonlecroy/Instagram 'If I lose him, I would die,' Madison LeCroy said about husband Brett Randle after learning of his tumor.

Article continues below advertisement

The matriarch was referencing how Madison’s father died on December 31, 2023. Madison was very close to her dad and shared a touching message about him when he passed. “He’s the greatest gift, your memory will drive me forward every day. My forever superhero 🤍,” she penned at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

After the death of her father and Brett’s cancer diagnosis, elsewhere in the Thursday, January 9, episode, Madison admitted the last year was the “worst year of my life, for sure." “My dad was diagnosed with cancer too, but he didn’t last,” she stated. “This is life, I guess. I just f------ hate it. Like, I f------ hate it.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @madisonlecroy/Instagram Madison LeCroy has been a cast member on 'Southern Charm' since Season 6.

Article continues below advertisement

“Whatever it is, they’re going to get it, clean it up and life goes on,” Tara told her daughter. Before hanging up with her mother, Madison joked, “I might switch this out to something a little stronger” while drinking a lemonade.

Article continues below advertisement

On the January 2 episode of the Bravo show, Madison and Brett were golfing alongside the reality TV star’s son, Hudson, where they spoke about Brett’s cancer symptoms. “It doesn’t necessarily hurt, I just have to think about it to swallow,” he confessed. “They have to adjust the medication. I’ll try that for a couple months and then get tested and see if that’s where I should be. And they did a scan of a spot on my kidney so … they had to biopsy that and see what it is.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @madisonlecroy/Instagram Madison LeCroy's father died in late 2023 after battling cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Madison asked if the medical professionals believed the spot was cancerous, to which Brett noted they didn’t yet know. “If I hear the word 'cancer' one more time, I’m going to lose my mind,” she said in her confessional. “I just kind of thought we were in the clear.” “They said that, you know, good chance it could be nothing,” Brett assured his wife. “But my last few blood tests were off, so that’s why they were concerned about it.”