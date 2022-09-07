Hung Up & Loved Up! Madonna Spotted Getting Cozy With 23-Year-Old Model In New York City
Give him all her Luvin’! Months after calling it quits with longtime boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams in April, It seems legendary artist Madonna has found a new flame!
On Friday, September 2, the 64-year-old Queen of Pop was spotted getting cozy with a much younger man, 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, at a Rema concert in New York City. The pair was reportedly looking loved up, as they watched the Nigerian artist perform at Manhattan’s Irving Plaza concert venue, per one unnamed onlooker.
Following the concert, Madonna and Darnell reportedly kept their romantic evening going, heading over to NYC hotspot Mister French.
While at the high-end French eatery, the duo, accompanied by several friends, was spotted enjoying a variety of offerings, including “truffle fries, crispy rice, and several different pastas including truffle gnocchi,” as well as glasses of rosé, per the same source.
Even as the star-studded group was seen “dancing, and taking selfies at the table,” fellow patrons kept it casual and “were super chill about leaving her alone," the insider explained.
Although other diners may have given Madonna her space, it seems that Darnell was not among them. During their night on the town, the newly-minted couple was reportedly packing on the PDA.
“They were definitely smooching,” the source continued of their time at the Flatiron eatery. “She and Andrew were being very openly affectionate all night, snuggling and cuddling in the booth.”
Yet it seems this PDA wasn’t just reserved for real life. Two days later on Sunday, September 4, Madonna took to Instagram, commemorating her steamy evening by sharing several photos with her more than 18.5 million followers.
“hot boyzzz. Club………👜,” the “Material Girl” songstress captioned the carousel, which featured a photo of her posing with Rema, as well as several romantic selfies with Darnell.