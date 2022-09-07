Why Were Cops Called To Madonna's Music Video Shoot In Washington Heights?
Madonna's music video shoot with Dominican rapper Tokischa came to a screeching halt Monday night after cops were called to the location in an attempt to shut it down.
The "Material Girl" songstress, 64, was filming for her upcoming music video titled "Hung Over" in Washington Heights, where there was car speakers blasting music that created "loudness and craziness," which apparently disturbed multiple neighbors, prompting calls to the police, a source spilled.
On Tuesday, September 6, the NYPD confirmed they received "several" noise complaints at the location of the shoot at approximately 11:39 p.m. ET one night prior. However, authorities emphasized that the "condition was corrected" and "no summonses were issued."
Another insider revealed that after police left the site, Madonna, Tokischa, their dancers and film crew continued to shoot the music video somewhere else indoors.
It was Madonna's idea to shoot the video in Washington Heights, said the source, as it is "surrounded by the culture" of Tokischa’s Dominican roots.
In a clip from the Monday night filming, Madonna can be seen jamming out with Tokischa to their new song. Clad in a long, orange wig, neon green jacket, shorts, black lace top and leather knee-high boots, the "Like a Prayer" artist seductively danced on the 26-year-old rapper.
Aside from appearing extremely close on set, Madonna and Tokischa recently made headlines in June after they were seen making out at a NYC Pride concert — however, the collaborators appear to be just friends.
Meanwhile, the Queen of Pop is rumored to be cozying up to someone new after calling it quits with long-time boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 28, earlier this year. Following the former flames' three-year romance, Madonna has apparently moved on with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell.
Teasing her new romance on Instagram, Madonna has since offered several steamy snaps of the duo cuddling after attending a Rema concert in New York City, as OK! reported. After Rema's performance at the Irving Plaza concert venue, the newly minted couple hit NYC hotspot Mister French, making sure to capture their PDA night out, as seen on Madonna's social earlier this month.