Why Were Cops Called To Madonna's Music Video Shoot In Washington Heights?

Madonna's music video shoot with Dominican rapper Tokischa came to a screeching halt Monday night after cops were called to the location in an attempt to shut it down.

The "Material Girl" songstress, 64, was filming for her upcoming music video titled "Hung Over" in Washington Heights, where there was car speakers blasting music that created "loudness and craziness," which apparently disturbed multiple neighbors, prompting calls to the police, a source spilled.