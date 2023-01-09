Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Although many fans are over the moon about the chance to witness a live performance from the longtime pop icon, others are certain they will not want to see the 64-year-old take the stage again all of these years later.

"A world tour would be a huge flop. There is no interest or sympathy for Madonna outside her fan bubble anymore. Radio hardly playing her biggest hits anymore nor is she making headlines anymore. Not even bad ones," one social media user wrote in the comments section of her recent Instagram post.

Others defended the "Hung Up" singer, stating, "We want the biggest tour of all time as only you know how to do. The most profitable tour in the history of music. The tour with the greatest technological artifacts of screen, sound, light, many dancers, costumes and dance. Stop the world with the hits tour," as another added, "❤️🙌🔥 amazing family. Can’t wait for your tour 👑."