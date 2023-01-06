Fans Praise Madonna's Parenting As Trolls Continue To Slam Queen Of Pop's 'Disturbing' Appearance

"Folks, this is what happens when you raise your kids right," one proud follower declared, while a second user wrote, "[It's] fantastic the way you raise your kids … it’s very important that they keep their feet on the floor and know the opposite side of their great lives."

"Madonna at her best! Awesome! All the kids are amazing! Thank you for shining the light on others," a third individual happily commented, as another added, "bless your kind soul Madonna. If only this was more put into light. Then again you are the light to them and to us. Thank you for what you do for us on all spheres of your life. 👑🙏💖💖."