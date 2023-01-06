Madonna Jets Off To Lolldaiga Wildlife & Safari Park With Her Precious Brood: 'Kisses From Kenya'

Despite incessant hate from a majority of her 18.4 million Instagram followers, Madonna moved into the new year without any regrets or remorse.

The icon additionally reflected on her gratitude with an inspirational and uplifting message, as she wished her supporters a peaceful entrance into 2023.

"I could never have imagined my life would be so full," the pop sensation sweetly expressed on Sunday, January 1. "That I would be able to make a living being an artist. That I could be the mother I never had. That my children would bring me so much joy!! More Importantly that I would be in a position to be able to help others less fortunate than myself. Happy New Year’s from the Warm heart of Africa!!! 💛💚♥️🇲🇼."