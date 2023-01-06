Madonna Jets Off To Lolldaiga Wildlife & Safari Park With Her Precious Brood: 'Kisses From Kenya'
An amazing start to the new year!
On Thursday, January 6, Madonna boarded a private jet and soared into Lolldaiga wildlife conservancy and ranch, as she continued her fascinating trip to Africa with four of her children, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone.
One post on the "Material Girl" singer's Instagram Story potentually included her eldest son, Rocco Ritchie, 22, however, the pop star's oldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, 26, didn't seem to make an appearance on the family's travels.
"Welcome to Lolldaiga," the Queen of Pop wrote alongside a video of the 64-year-old stepping onto the small plane in safari couture.
The clip additionally showed Madonna and her brood looking happy as they held up peace signs, waved at the camera and joyfully danced around once they landed on the ground.
"Kisses from Kenya," the mother-of-six wrote beneath an additionally Instagram Story selfie, which featured the "Hung Up" vocalist puckering her lips toward the screen.
Madonna closed out her social media spam by once again wishing her followers a "Happy New Year."
The "Like a Virgin" crooner has been traveling the continent since late December, and her endeavors have been a refreshing change in her typical Instagram feed of stripped down snaps and bizarre "attention-grabbing" videos that frequently receive fans' disapproval.
Despite incessant hate from a majority of her 18.4 million Instagram followers, Madonna moved into the new year without any regrets or remorse.
The icon additionally reflected on her gratitude with an inspirational and uplifting message, as she wished her supporters a peaceful entrance into 2023.
"I could never have imagined my life would be so full," the pop sensation sweetly expressed on Sunday, January 1. "That I would be able to make a living being an artist. That I could be the mother I never had. That my children would bring me so much joy!! More Importantly that I would be in a position to be able to help others less fortunate than myself. Happy New Year’s from the Warm heart of Africa!!! 💛💚♥️🇲🇼."