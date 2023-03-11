Madonna's Always 'Hung Up' On Love: Inside The Queen Of Pop's Complete Dating History

Give Me All Your Luvin'! Madonna has been searching for a forever flame to "Justify My Love" since she ignited her famous career at the young age of 24-years-old.

While the earlier days of her career sparked a brief relationship with Breakfast Club frontman Dan Gilroy from 1979-1981, followed by a fling with late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, there would be many other loves to cross the Queen of Pop's path.

Keep scrolling to see a list of all the fellas lucky enough to date Madonna!