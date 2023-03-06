OK Magazine
Madonna Cheers On Much-Younger Fling At Boxing Match As Rumors Swirl About His Intentions

madonna
Source: @madonna/instagram
By:

Mar. 6 2023, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

Is Josh Popper in a fight for Madonna's love or has he already won her over?

On Friday, March 3, the Queen of Pop sat ringside to cheer on her rumored new beau at his boxing match.

madonna
Source: @madonna/instagram

While Madonna dressed discreetly, her presence at her man's match was known, as she showed off highlights from the event on her Instagram Story.

"FIGHT NIGHT!" the 64-year-old, who sported her "Spiritually Hungry" baseball cap — a recent favorite of the star's — and had her auburn-colored hair tied in two pigtail braids, captioned a selfie from inside a vehicle on the way to the match.

Madonna proceeded to show off her muscular man — who was dressed in a red boxing uniform inside of the ring — on the social media platform, sharing snaps of Popper hard at work.

madonna
Source: @madonna/instagram
The mother-of-six's son David Banda was also in attendance, as Popper is the 17-year-old's boxing coach — and therefore the reason behind Madonna and the athlete's brewing romance.

While showing their support, the mother-son duo took some time to pose for the camera — both showing off their model faces as they offered straight-faced looks.

MORE ON:
Madonna
She finished off her highlights of the night with a photo of her and Popper — who had his arm tightly gripped around the pop star's waist. Madonna flashed a soft smile while her new man, 29, failed to keep his ear-to-ear grin off his face.

madonna
Source: @madonna/instagram
Despite the potential pair displaying a united front, sources are still unsure if the duo's relationship is the real-deal, as OK! recently reported.

"He’s up-and-coming and has just appeared in a reality show on Bravo, so he is eager to get attention with Madonna," an insider claimed of Popper, who had a cameo in the latest season of Summer House.

"He’s a good-looking guy, but Madonna isn’t looking for love at the moment," the confidante additionally said of the Sex coffee table book author — who split from her 23-year-old ex-boyfriend, Andrew Darnell, not too long ago.

However, the source noted they wouldn't "rule out any romance in the future" between Madonna and Popper.

Source: OK!

Right now, Madonna is more focused on "being with her family as they mourn" her older brother, Anthony Ciccone, who recently passed away.

The A-lister is "particularly worried about her dad and is spending time with him" following the death of the 66-year-old on Friday, February 24, according to the insider.

