Madonna Says Daughter Lourdes Leon's Heartbeat Was 'Slowing Down' During Emergency C-Section: 'Your Birth Was Dramatic'

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Madonna shared the gory details of her daughter's birth. In celebration of Lourdes Leon's 30th birthday, the "Like a Prayer" singer posted a tribute to her oldest daughter, whom she shares with ex Carlos Leon, on her Instagram page. "Happy Birthday, my Lolita," the pop star gushed. "You came to me in a dream. A fever dream. A dream called life. If I tried to write it all down, I would cry a river of tears."

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'Your Birth Was Dramatic'

Source: @MADONNA/INSTAGRAM Madonna recalled Lourdes Leon's dramatic birth.

The 68-year-old proceeded to tell the traumatic story of her daughter's birth, which occurred after 18 hours of difficult labor. "Your chin was tilted up in my birth canal, you were looking for the stars, you were stuck," she recalled. "After 18 hours of labor and your heartbeat slowing down, an emergency C-section was the only option." Being at the height of her superstardom, Madonna noted that news teams and fans were waiting anxiously for the birth of her first child. "Did I mention the helicopters and news crews swirling above our heads on the top floor of the hospital in East LA?" she added. "Your birth was dramatic. Like our lives."

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Source: MEGA Madonna gushed over her 'biblical' connection with her daughter.

After reflecting on her gruesome birth, Madonna gushed over her "biblical" connection with her eldest child, whom she later wrote "Little Star" about in 1998 for her Grammy-winning album Ray of Light. "When I ask God to explain it to me, he tells me-Look in the mirror," Madonna continued. "We are two side sides of the same coin. If what we risk reveals what we value, then I would risk it all on you." She even quoted the lyrics from the maternal love song as she finished off the tear-jerking tribute. "Never forget who you are-Little Star, shining brighter than all the stars in the sky," she concluded. "Never forget how to dream, butterfly. Never forget where you come from."

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How Did Fans React?

Source: MEGA Commenters chimed in to wish Lourdes Leon a happy birthday.

Commenters chimed in with birthday wishes for Lourdes, gushing over the adorable childhood pictures Madonna posted to accompany her heartfelt message. "So moving and honest. Just beautiful," one commenter wrote. "Just imagine getting to say Madonna is your mom," another gushed. "I love this so much," a third wrote, adding heart eyes.

Source: MEGA Madonna has six children, four of whom she adopted on her own.