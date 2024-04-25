Madonna Says Her Children 'Will Never Forget' Putting Their 'Blood, Sweat and Tears' Into Training for Singer's World Tour

"I think what my children learned the most in this year of rehearsing and performing is that if you want to follow your dreams, you have to work hard for them," Madonna expressed to a news publication. "And if all of them choose something different later in life, they will never forget this year of blood, sweat, and tears."

As for why she decided to include her four adopted kids in her show, Madonna explained: "Because the Celebration Tour is a retrospective of my life, I thought it made perfect sense to include all of my children still living with me in the show; they all dance and play musical instruments, and have been doing so for years."