Madonna 'Looked So Normal' During Rare Outing With All 6 Children in NYC: 'She Actually Looks Good'
Madonna was blessed by the company of all six of her children during a Mother's Day dinner on Sunday, May 14.
The family-of-seven stepped out to Alice in New York City around 9:30 p.m. for a late-night meal celebrating their iconic matriarch.
"They walked in and legitimately no one noticed them because they looked so normal," an eyewitness spilled to a news publication on Monday, May 15.
Madonna and her precious brood cozied up in a booth at the restaurant located in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan and blended in with the crowd thanks to their casual ensembles.
The Queen of Pop was dressed in a blue and black floral dress, while her eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, 26, styled a black beanie with a crop top revealing her stomach.
Rocco Ritchie sported a denim jacket, as his brother, David Banda, 17, spruced up his look with a sports jacket and tie. Mercy James smiled wide in a purple dress layered beneath a denim jacket, while 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone looked lavish in matching Dolce & Gabbana graffiti dresses, each retailing for $1,895, paired with white denim coats.
Despite ongoing rumors of Madonna's "botched" plastic surgery and "unrecognizable" appearance, the source admitted the "Material Girl" singer "actually looks good."
"She just looked normal," the insider confessed.
Madonna's gathering will all of her children came on a particularly hard day for the 64-year-old, as she lost her mom when she was only 5 years old.
In a bittersweet post shared to Instagram on Sunday, Madonna opened up about "missing her mother every day," and admitted she always wondered "what it must be like" to have grown up with her mom — who lost her battle with breast cancer in 1963 at age 30.
"I rejected the idea of being a mother well into my 30s because I associated motherhood with sacrifice suffering and ultimately death and I wanted none of that," the "Like a Virgin" vocalist expressed, noting later in the message how grateful she was to have changed her mind.
"To say that I am proud of my children sounds arrogant or implies ownership. Better to say that they are all shining stars and I’m happy that their souls chose me to be their mother," Madonna concluded.
