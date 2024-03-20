No. 1 Mom! Madonna Takes Daughters Estere and Stella, 11, on Trip to Twins' Home Country Malawi: Photos
Madonna took a break from The Celebration Tour to spend some quality time with her daughters Estere and Stella, 11.
The Queen of Pop and her twins appeared to have recently traveled to their home country of Malawi, where Madonna has adopted four of her six children from — including the young girls' older sister Mercy James, 18, and brother David Banda, 18.
Their trip to the African country, where Madonna and her family frequently visit, was in part for her non-profit organization Raising Malawi, a group dedicated to providing holistic care to orphans and vulnerable children, per its website.
In one of several snaps shared to Madonna's Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 19, from the family vacation, the "Material Girl" singer posed between Estere and Stella, as they all sported matching camouflage trousers.
Madonna opted for a see-through top, an olive green khaki jacket, a Gucci crossbody bag and a complimenting hat from the designer brand, while her twins donned identical black shirts and North Face jackets.
In another photo, the mom-of-six crouched down alongside a group of young kids, as she held up two peace signs and made a face with her mouth open toward the camera.
Madonna and her youngest daughters recent trip to Malawi comes more than 17 years after the award-winning artist adopted David — who was born in the village of Lipunga — from the land-locked nation when he was just 13 months old in 2006.
One year later, Madonna adopted Mercy in 2007. At the time, she was just 4 years old and suffering from Malaria.
Fast forward a decade, the "Like a Virgin" hitmaker adopted Estere and Stella at the start of 2017. The twins were living in the Home of Hope orphanage in Mchinji for two years before they found their forever home with Madonna and her precious brood.
Madonna is also a mom to her eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, 27, and son Rocco Ritchie, 23.
The 65-year-old welcomed Lourdes with her ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon, whom she dated from 1995-1997, and gave birth to her and Guy Ritchie's son, Rocco, in 2000 — the same year the former spouses tied the knot.
Madonna and Guy stayed together for eight years before their marriage ultimately came to an end in 2008.
In August 2022, Madonna was answering questions from fans via YouTube when she admitted saying "I do" to Guy — and her four-year marriage to Sean Penn in 1985 — were both "the best idea[s]" in hindsight.
In addition to having one biological child together, Guy was notably married to Madonna when the pair adopted David in 2006.