'Looking Botched': Madonna Dragged for Over-the-Top Appearance at Her Annual Oscars After-Party — See Photos

"Is that really her?" a third user asked, as a fourth questioned, "what has she done to her face?"

A fifth critic complained: "Is that a diaper? Sorry. But this is not Madonna. That's a hologram. 100 percent artificial. Time to accept that you are a simple human being like us Madonna. With lots of millions of course. But why try to make others to believe that this perfect skin and face is your? Are you ashamed to age ma? Thought you were a revolutionary... but nope, just another fashion victim of the system."

Still, Madonna's fans hyped her up in the comments section of her post, with one supporter stating, "one thing about Madonna is she 65 and still living her best life like she did when she was 25," while another admirer wrote, "Queen, we are not worthy of you!! Simply mesmerizing in this FANTASTIC Re-invention tour encore!! Love you!! 💜💜💜💜💜."