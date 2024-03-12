'Looking Botched': Madonna Dragged for Over-the-Top Appearance at Her Annual Oscars After-Party — See Photos
Madonna never cared for the haters.
On Sunday, March 10, the Queen of Pop hosted her annual star-studded Oscars after-party in typical Madonna fashion — though her look from the evening received a mixed reaction from fans.
The "Material Girl" singer uploaded highlights from the fun-filled evening at her manager Guy Oseary's home in Hollywood Hills, Calif., where Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift reportedly stepped out for the A-list occasion.
"Oscars party was FUN! 🎉🎉," Madonna expressed in the caption of her post — which included a snap of 65-year-old posing alongside Oscar winner Cillian Murphy.
"Not exactly a night off for a girl that needs a night off," she continued, referencing her super busy schedule as she's in the midst of a world tour. "But I'm so happy I got to meet my favorite A.C.T.O.R! #cillianmurphy — Congratulations ! 🌟."
For the extravagant event, Madonna wore an eccentric ensemble, featuring a corset designed by Christian Lacroix for her Re-Invention World Tour in 2004 and a huge updo blonde wig.
The mom-of-six — who also shared snaps of her kids David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 18, as well as twins Estere and Stella Ciccone, 11, enjoying themselves at the party — hilariously held up a sign stating, "leave me alone I'm tired!!"
Madonna's prop was seemingly a nod to her ongoing Celebration Tour, something she resumed in Los Angeles just one night after her huge Oscars after-party. For the Monday night, March 12, show, the "Like a Virgin" singer brought out Cardi B as her special guest.
While Madonna seemed confidante striking various poses at her exclusive soirée — also attended by Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, Lily Gladstone, Jennifer Lawrence, Colman Domingo, Chris Rock and Matthew McConaughey — the award-winning artist's appearance didn't receive the best reaction from some social media trolls.
"Looking botched," one hater snubbed, while another added, "of all the dresses she could have chose, why this?"
"Is that really her?" a third user asked, as a fourth questioned, "what has she done to her face?"
A fifth critic complained: "Is that a diaper? Sorry. But this is not Madonna. That's a hologram. 100 percent artificial. Time to accept that you are a simple human being like us Madonna. With lots of millions of course. But why try to make others to believe that this perfect skin and face is your? Are you ashamed to age ma? Thought you were a revolutionary... but nope, just another fashion victim of the system."
Still, Madonna's fans hyped her up in the comments section of her post, with one supporter stating, "one thing about Madonna is she 65 and still living her best life like she did when she was 25," while another admirer wrote, "Queen, we are not worthy of you!! Simply mesmerizing in this FANTASTIC Re-invention tour encore!! Love you!! 💜💜💜💜💜."