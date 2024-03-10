OK Magazine
'How Dare She': Madonna Slammed for Calling Out Fan Sitting Down at Her Concert Before Realizing They Were in a Wheelchair

Source: MEGA/@jesusalbertosanvicente/TikTok
Mar. 10 2024, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

Madonna fans are in shock!

During the hitmaker’s Thursday, March 7, Celebration Tour show at the Kia Forum in California, she was involved in a cringeworthy moment when she called out a concertgoer for sitting down before discovering they were a wheelchair user

"What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you getting sitting down?" the “Like a Virgin” songstress said in a clip. Once she realized her error she attempted to apologize to the individual.

"Oh, OK. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that," she stated. "I'm glad you are here."

After the video of the incident went viral, fans were disappointed in Madonna’s behavior.

“I feel like she should have refunded that person’s ticket,” one person said in response to the awkward incident, while another added, “She didn’t apologize enough.”

Madonna's Celebration Tour started in October.

“How dare she,” a third social media user penned, as a fourth pointed out, “Some people cannot physically stand for an entire concert? Like maybe they just wanna vibe to the music… it doesn’t matter if it’s Madonna, TS, Zach Bryan, or Drake… let people enjoy a concert.”

"Girl, bye. People are paying good money to see you, don’t disrespect them like that," one more wrote.

Another person even called out Madonna for being late to her performances amid the controversial interaction, saying, “Someone should have yelled back at her why are you not on time to start the concert.”

As OK! previously reported, after arriving two hours late to one of her concerts this fall, fans decided to sue the musician for "wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent misrepresentation and unfair and deceptive trade practices."

Madonna's Celebration Tour was originally supposed to start in summer 2023 but the singer suffered a health crisis.

Madonna
The concertgoers, named Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden, took legal action against the mom-of-six and Live Nation for unspecified damages after one of her NYC concerts began at 10:30 p.m. despite a scheduled start time of 8:30 p.m.

Madonna’s tardiness caused the show to end at 1 a.m. and the men were "confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing and/or increased public and private transportation costs."

Madonna has angered fans for being hours late to perform.

They also claimed the timing interfered with their ability to "get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day."

After news of Madonna’s late start went viral, The View hosts took a dig at the performer.

"Insert any person's name who are two hours late. It's disrespectful," Sara Haines ranted. "You're literally flipping off your fans who paid to come and watch you. You can be a diva. You should not act like a diva. To me, Madonna is not there."

She continued: "Beyoncé? Always on time. Taylor Swift, Pink, that's called respectful. It's how you're raised. You respect someone's time the way you expect them to respect yours. You showed up here. They paid hundreds of dollars."

