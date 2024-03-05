Madonna Struggled to Walk After 'Near-Death Experience' Led to 'Induced Coma': 'It Was So Hard'

"It was so hard for me to walk from my house to the backyard and sit in the sun. I know that sounds insane, but it was difficult, and I didn’t know when I could get up again, when I could be myself again, and when I’d have my energy back," the "Like a Virgin" hitmaker detailed. "It’s a strange thing to finally not feel like I was in control, and that was my lesson: to let go. Thank you to everyone who’s here that took care of me and listened to all of my endless complaining and need for predictions that I could not have. You’re patient and you’re kind. You still are."

Overall, Madonna said it was her six children — Lourdes Leon, 27, Rocco Ritchie, 23, David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 18, and 11-year-old twins Estere and Stella Ciccone — who motivated the pop icon to get back on her feet.