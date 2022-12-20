Dinner & Dancing! Madonna Hosts Rowdy Hanukkah Celebration With Kids

While Madonna was born and raised a Catholic, she has dabbled in Kabbalah, also known as Jewish mysticism, throughout the years and has previously spoken out about her relationship with religion.

In 2007, Madonna joined other celebrity Kabbalah worshippers for a conference on Jewish mysticism in Tel Aviv, Israel, where they additionally celebrated Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, as OK! reported.

At the time, she raised a toast with former Israeli President Shimon Peres and declared herself an “ambassador for Judaism.”