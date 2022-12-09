Madonna Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing Unrecognizable In Strange New Video
Fans of pop icon Madonna were left confused this week after the legendary songstress appeared nearly unreognizable in a bizarre clip posted to social media.
On Wednesday, December 7, the “Like A Virgin” artist took to Instagram with a strange video depicting her looking like an entirely different person, donning bold red rocks and a series of odd accessories, including a lace face mask, black sunglasses, and what appears to be a riding crop and tooth gems.
”Only You……… (Me) 🖤” the 64-year-old songstress captioned the lip syncing clip, shared with her 18.6 million followers. Though her post garnered upwards of 56,000 likes, it seems many of Madge’s supporters weren’t too happy with the video, flocking to the comments section to sound off on her changing appearance.
“Sorry this looks nothing like Madonna. I didn't even know it was her till it said it…” commented one fan, seemingly referencing the video’s identifying caption.
“Madonna please stop botox and surgery, and do a new album,” added another alongside a CD emoji.
“What are you doing??!!” added a third. “You are an amazing singer and you don't need to be doing all of this! It's making you look old and desperate for attention....please stop! You're ruining your beauty!!!”
The speculation surrounding Madonna’s appearance comes weeks after her eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, got candid about growing up the limelight, addressing the widely controversial “nepo baby” label.
“I want to feel like I deserve things and not just like I’ve been given things,” the 26-year-old “Lock&Key” singer explained in a sit-down late last month.
“Nepotism babies are pretty awful usually, and my mom and my father raised me to be so much smarter than that,” the young star quipped.