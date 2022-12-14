Madonna Barely Covers Nipples In Latest Stripped Down Snap: 'Express Yourself Don't Repress Yourself'

"For god sake get a grip. Why are you destroying your legacy. I've been on this journey with you and supported you since 1983, but I'm now at the point where as a fan I just don't get you anymore. Stop trying to be young. REALITY check no teenagers know who you are. Embrace your amazing legacy and fans as we are still here," one longtime admirer roared in disapproval.

Another user chimed in with hopeful prayer, stating, "You need to seek and find Jesus, Fame and Money no matter how much or little of it you have, it does not bring Peace or Joy. Only Jesus does. I've been a fan since the '80s and your recent behavior is not only concerning its ruined you legacy and legend. Im saying this not to put you down but out of genuine concern. Hope you find peace and come to terms with growing old. We all have to let go of some of the things we enjoyed in our younger years. ❤️."