All In Good Taste! Madonna Licks Model In Racy New Photoshoot

Madonna got up close and personal with a model in a scandalous new photoshoot for Paper Magazine. The "Material Girl" singer sported bright pink hair and several, punk-rock-themed outfits as she posed for the camera while kissing, fondling and licking one of the male models.

"All in good taste😉 ♥️ @papermagazine#finallyenoughlove," the Queen of Pop playfully captioned a sneak peek of three of the cover shots.