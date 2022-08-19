All In Good Taste! Madonna Licks Model In Racy New Photoshoot
Madonna got up close and personal with a model in a scandalous new photoshoot for Paper Magazine. The "Material Girl" singer sported bright pink hair and several, punk-rock-themed outfits as she posed for the camera while kissing, fondling and licking one of the male models.
"All in good taste😉 ♥️ @papermagazine#finallyenoughlove," the Queen of Pop playfully captioned a sneak peek of three of the cover shots.
The first cover in the carousel of photos pictured Madonna dropping it low on a dance floor while rocking an oversized, pink graphic tee, tiny jean shorts and fishnet leggings.
The Grammy Award winner kicked it up a notch for the second photo. Draping herself over model Andrew Darnell, who was wearing a studded jean jacket, she leaned down to lick his nipple as another man reached out to brush her hair out of her face.
Another sultry snapshot showed the "Like A Virgin" artist rocking a ripped, see-through tank top and black corset as she French kissed Darnell while surrounded by a crowd of models.
"We live between life and death…….and these pages. This time, we don’t move on…….we celebrate!!!" she wrote next to a short video montage of the photoshoot. "Thank you @papermagazine for having us…….let’s do it again!!! ."
"Only when I’m dancing can I feel this free," Madonna captioned a second video, where she could be seen cozying up to the other models, posing for the photographers and sipping a drink.
The sultry photoshoot comes as no surprise to Madonna fans. The singer is always ready to remind the world that she's still sexy at 64, from nearly-nude snaps to wild nights out on the town.
As OK! previously reported, Madonna let loose at her birthday party in Italy earlier this week, sharing a video of herself drinking champagne and making out with two of her girlfriends in the backseat of a car.
"Birthday kisses with my side b****es," she captioned the candid clip of her birthday bash on Tuesday, August 17.