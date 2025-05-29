or
Madonna's Life Story to Unfold as a Netflix Miniseries Following Canceled Biopic

Madonna’s life story is coming to Netflix as a miniseries after her biopic was canceled.

May 29 2025, Published 7:21 p.m. ET

In a surprising turn of events, the iconic pop star Madonna will see her life story transformed into a miniseries on Netflix after the cancelation of her feature film biopic by Universal Pictures. This development, which many may have overlooked, was initially hinted at by Madonna herself in November 2024, shortly after her biopic was scrapped.

Netflix officially announced the miniseries.

Following the initial announcement that the biopic would no longer proceed, Madonna engaged with her fans about the possibility of a miniseries, suggesting that such a format would be more suitable to encapsulate her multifaceted life and career. The artist expressed her vision, stating, "One movie can't contain everything she's been through and done!" Now, it appears that her aspirations have come to fruition.

Netflix officially announced the miniseries, confirming that it will offer a deep dive into Madonna's prolific life, conveying the challenges and triumphs she has faced throughout her storied career. Industry insiders speculated that the series could unfold similarly to the popular royal drama The Crown, allowing for a comprehensive exploration of the various phases of Madonna's life. Streaming platforms are increasingly looking to delve into biographical content, and this high-profile miniseries will likely captivate both fans and new viewers.

Rumors are circulating about potential casting choices for the series.

Rumors are circulating about potential casting choices for the series. Julia Garner, who has gained acclaim for her performances in projects such as Ozark and Inventing Anna, emerges as a frontrunner to portray the Queen of Pop. Questions abound about the potential cast for significant characters in her life, including her relationships with high-profile figures like Sean Penn and Warren Beatty.

As noted in a commentary, "Who will play Sean Penn? Warren Beatty? Jenny Shimizu? Ingrid Casares? It's going to be a wild casting call."

Madonna's life includes a wealth of experiences that would translate well to episodic storytelling. From her humble beginnings in Bay City, Mich., she evolved into one of the world's most enduring music icons. Throughout her career, Madonna has made headlines not only for her musical achievements but also for her outspoken views on significant social issues, her innovative marketing strategies, and her bold, often controversial artistic choices.

Julia Garner was going to play Madonna in her biopic.

The miniseries is anticipated to cover a wide range of topics, including her break into the music scene in the early 1980s, her blockbuster tours and her influence on pop culture. Additionally, the series is expected to explore the personal challenges she has faced, including her tumultuous relationships and her experiences as a mother.

Some critics and fans are excited that a series format will allow for a deeper exploration of the complexities of Madonna's life, enabling the storytelling to stray beyond the surface. As the artist acknowledged during her intimate discussions, a miniseries format permits more time to develop the various narratives surrounding her personal and professional milestones, potentially delving into aspects that a feature film simply could not.

The Netflix miniseries highlights Madonna's enduring impact on music and pop culture.

Each episode may provide insights into her artistic evolution while portraying the evolution of public perception of her over the decades. Her influence on the music industry, as well as her contributions as a cultural icon, have solidified her status as a trailblazer. The opportunity to portray these elements in a definitive format is invaluable, and many hope that the series will capture the spirit of Madonna's work while examining her life in an honest and inclusive manner.

Additionally, the announcement of the miniseries may provide some context for Madonna's perceived discontent at events like the recent Met Gala, where she appeared somber and withdrawn. Her fans have speculated that she may have been grappling with the cancelation of the biopic and the subsequent decisions regarding her life story.

