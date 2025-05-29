Madonna's Life Story to Unfold as a Netflix Miniseries Following Canceled Biopic

Rumors are circulating about potential casting choices for the series. Julia Garner, who has gained acclaim for her performances in projects such as Ozark and Inventing Anna, emerges as a frontrunner to portray the Queen of Pop. Questions abound about the potential cast for significant characters in her life, including her relationships with high-profile figures like Sean Penn and Warren Beatty.

As noted in a commentary, "Who will play Sean Penn? Warren Beatty? Jenny Shimizu? Ingrid Casares? It's going to be a wild casting call."