OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Madonna
OK LogoNEWS

Like Mother, Like Daughter! Scantily Clad Madonna Lets Loose At After Party With Daughter Lourdes Leon

madonna pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 27 2022, Published 5:04 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Nobody does risqué quite like Madonna. The "Material Girl" singer, 63, showed some major skin on Instagram while celebrating with daughter Lourdes Leon at the after-party for her Pride concert on Saturday, June 25.

Article continues below advertisement

"I want to say that I had a great time at the party after my Show for Pride 🏳️‍🌈 at terminal 5," Madonna penned alongside a photo of herself and her eldest daughter, 25.

WHO IS THAT? MADONNA LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE AS SHE POSES WITH CELEB PALS AT BRITNEY SPEARS’ WEDDING

madonna
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! exclusively reported, the chart topper continues to show off her assets on stage and off, though her kids aren't exactly thrilled by her youth seeking ways.

“They can’t understand why [her behavior] needs to be so hyper and gratuitous,” an insider explained of her kids Leon, Rocco Ritchie, 21, Mercy James, 16, David Banda, 15, as well as 8-year-old twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone. “She’s constantly looking for ways to push the envelope, and the kids worry among themselves about where it’s all going to end.”

In addition to the note about living it up with her offspring, the mother-of-six used the social media post to speak out about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which means states are allowed to ban abortion.

"I woke up to the terrifying news that Roe V Wade had been overturned and that legislation has decided that we no longer have rights as women over our bodies," the pop icon expressed.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"This decision has plunged me and every other woman in this country into deep despair," she continued. "Now the Supreme Court has decided that women’s rights are no longer constitutional rights. In fact we have less rights [than] a gun."

MADONNA'S DAUGHTER LOURDES LEON SHARES SERIES OF RISQUE SNAPS AFTER SHADING MATERIAL GIRL FOR DRESSING PROVOCATIVELY FOR HER AGE

Article continues below advertisement
madonna
Source: mega

"I am scared For my daughters," Madonna concluded. "I’m scared for all women in America. I am just plain scared. I Guess God Put this on our shoulders right now because he knew that we were strong enough to bear the weight. Strong enough to FIGHT! Strong. enough to overcome and so We Shall 🙏🏼 Overcome! We will find a way to make It A Federal Law to Protect Abortion Rights!"

Advertisement
OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.