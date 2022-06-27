Like Mother, Like Daughter! Scantily Clad Madonna Lets Loose At After Party With Daughter Lourdes Leon
Nobody does risqué quite like Madonna. The "Material Girl" singer, 63, showed some major skin on Instagram while celebrating with daughter Lourdes Leon at the after-party for her Pride concert on Saturday, June 25.
"I want to say that I had a great time at the party after my Show for Pride 🏳️🌈 at terminal 5," Madonna penned alongside a photo of herself and her eldest daughter, 25.
As OK! exclusively reported, the chart topper continues to show off her assets on stage and off, though her kids aren't exactly thrilled by her youth seeking ways.
“They can’t understand why [her behavior] needs to be so hyper and gratuitous,” an insider explained of her kids Leon, Rocco Ritchie, 21, Mercy James, 16, David Banda, 15, as well as 8-year-old twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone. “She’s constantly looking for ways to push the envelope, and the kids worry among themselves about where it’s all going to end.”
In addition to the note about living it up with her offspring, the mother-of-six used the social media post to speak out about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which means states are allowed to ban abortion.
"I woke up to the terrifying news that Roe V Wade had been overturned and that legislation has decided that we no longer have rights as women over our bodies," the pop icon expressed.
"This decision has plunged me and every other woman in this country into deep despair," she continued. "Now the Supreme Court has decided that women’s rights are no longer constitutional rights. In fact we have less rights [than] a gun."
"I am scared For my daughters," Madonna concluded. "I’m scared for all women in America. I am just plain scared. I Guess God Put this on our shoulders right now because he knew that we were strong enough to bear the weight. Strong enough to FIGHT! Strong. enough to overcome and so We Shall 🙏🏼 Overcome! We will find a way to make It A Federal Law to Protect Abortion Rights!"