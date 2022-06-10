Who Is That? Madonna Looks Unrecognizable As She Poses With Celeb Pals At Britney Spears' Wedding

In an Instagram snap posted by Donatella Versace, the superstar posed alongside the designer, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Maria Menounos. In the photo, Madonna's face did not move an inch beneath her large black shades.

Fans took to the comment section to voice their concern over Madonna's stoic features, as one noted, "What happened to madonnas face? is she using the sunglasses to hide all the work she's had done," while another added, "who is that in the middle?"

TOTAL NIGHTMARE: MADONNA'S DIVA DEMANDS & DECISIONS FOR UPCOMING BIOPIC COULD SPELL DISASTER, SHE 'CAN'T GET HER ACT TOGETHER,' SPILLS SOURCE