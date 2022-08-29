Single Woman! Madonna Grinds On Mystery Man At Twin Daughters' 10th Birthday Party

In a video posted to her Instagram, Madonna can be seen with the guy's arms wrapped around her waist. The unknown man appeared to be wearing a blue hairpiece for the wig-themed event, and Madonna was shamelessly backing it up on him while wearing a purple one of her own.

The short clip of the pair showed a little handsy action as the "Like a Virgin" singer was grinding away to the beat of the music.

MADONNA'S DAUGHTER LOURDES LEON DROPS FIRST SINGLE & STEAMY MUSIC VIDEO

The pop icon has had a very single summer, as OK! has reported multiple sightings of her locking lips with both men and women across the globe.