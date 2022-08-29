Single Woman! Madonna Grinds On Mystery Man At Twin Daughters' 10th Birthday Party
Single and ready to mingle! Madonna was seen dancing on a mystery man at her daughters Estere and Stella Ciccone’s 10th birthday party on Sunday, August 28.
The Queen of Pop has been living it up ever since she and boyfriend of three years, Ahlamalik Williams, split back in April.
In a video posted to her Instagram, Madonna can be seen with the guy's arms wrapped around her waist. The unknown man appeared to be wearing a blue hairpiece for the wig-themed event, and Madonna was shamelessly backing it up on him while wearing a purple one of her own.
The short clip of the pair showed a little handsy action as the "Like a Virgin" singer was grinding away to the beat of the music.
The pop icon has had a very single summer, as OK! has reported multiple sightings of her locking lips with both men and women across the globe.
Earlier this month, the star shared some tongue filled kisses with with two of her girlfriends while celebrating her birthday in Italy, and she followed that up by licking a male model in a photo shoot for Paper magazine, captioning snaps from the shoot, "all in good taste."
While many mothers tend to embarrass their families from time to time with some funny dance moves, Madonna's six children have reportedly spoken up to their mom about her "cringe" behavior.
“They can’t understand why [her behavior] needs to be so hyper and gratuitous,” an insider explained of how her kids Lourdes Leon, 25, Rocco Ritchie, 22, Mercy James, 16, David Banda, 16, as well as her twin daughters, react to her wild ways. “She’s constantly looking for ways to push the envelope, and the kids worry among themselves about where it’s all going to end.”
The superstar also raised eyebrows when she released her first NFT earlier this summer, as it depicted her giving birth to a bug while completely in the buff.