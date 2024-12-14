or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Madonna
OK LogoNEWS

'Ridiculously Disrespectful': Madonna Slammed for Sharing 'Creepy' A.I.-Generated Photos of a Handsy Pope Francis

Composite photo of Madonna and Pope Francis.
Source: MEGA/@madonna/INSTAGRAM

Madonna shared scandalous A.I.-generated photos of herself and Pope Francis getting cozy.

By:

Dec. 14 2024, Published 11:19 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Madonna's latest social media update is receiving intense backlash.

The music icon, 66, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 13, to share A.I.-generated photos of herself getting cozy with a handsy Pope Francis.

Article continues below advertisement
madonna slammed creepy ai generated photos handsy pope francis
Source: @madonna/INSTAGRAM

Madonna shared the racy A.I.-generated photos of herself and Pope Francis on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

"Going into the weekend like..." she captioned the first doctored snap of the religious leader, 87, holding her close.

Below the second fake picture where Francis grabbed Madonna's waist as he whispered in her ear, she penned, "Feels Good to be Seen."

The internet was revolted by the scandalous photos, with one X, formerly known as Twitter, user writing, "This is ridiculously disrespectful."

Article continues below advertisement
madonna slammed creepy ai generated photos handsy pope francis
Source: MEGA

Social media users were appalled by the fake photos of Madonna and Pope Francis.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is creepy," a second person added, while another said, "Using A.I. to depict Madonna with the Pope raises questions about ethics and respect in digital art."

"This is insanely disrespectful and weird and I am not even Catholic," a fourth chimed in.

The "Hung Up" singer is no stranger to igniting controversy when it comes to religion. In 1989, the Vatican slammed the music video for her song, "Like a Prayer," as it depicted Madonna getting intimate with a Saint and crosses burning.

MORE ON:
Madonna

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
madonna slammed creepy ai generated photos handsy pope francis
Source: MEGA

In 1989, the Vatican slammed Madonna's music video for her song, 'Like a Prayer.'

Article continues below advertisement

In 2006, Cardinal Ersilio Tonino, with the approval of Pope Benedict XVI, stated Madonna "should be excommunicated" from the church after she simulated a mock crucifixion at her show in Rome.

"This time, the limits have really been pushed too far. This concert is a blasphemous challenge to the faith and a profanation of the cross. She should be excommunicated," the Archbishop of Ravenna-Cervia made clear.

In 2022, the pop star penned a strange message to the head of the Catholic Church. "Hellow @Pontifex Francis — I'm a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don't Swear! It's been a few decades since my last confession. Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters? I've been excommunicated three times. It doesn't seem fair. Sincerely Madonna," she penned on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Article continues below advertisement
madonna slammed creepy ai generated photos handsy pope francis
Source: MEGA

Madonna wrote a tweet addressed to Pope Francis in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

The Evita actress has been candid about her feud with the religion in the past. "I quickly realized that they were the problem, not me,” she said in a 2023 interview. "They were the problem because they hadn’t understood that my work as an artist united people, gave them freedom of expression, unity. It was the mirror of Jesus’ teachings. Whoever attacked me was just a hypocrite."

Vanity Fair conducted the 2023 interview with Madonna.

The Independent obtained the statement from Cardinal Ersilio Tonino.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.