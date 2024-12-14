'Ridiculously Disrespectful': Madonna Slammed for Sharing 'Creepy' A.I.-Generated Photos of a Handsy Pope Francis
Madonna's latest social media update is receiving intense backlash.
The music icon, 66, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 13, to share A.I.-generated photos of herself getting cozy with a handsy Pope Francis.
"Going into the weekend like..." she captioned the first doctored snap of the religious leader, 87, holding her close.
Below the second fake picture where Francis grabbed Madonna's waist as he whispered in her ear, she penned, "Feels Good to be Seen."
The internet was revolted by the scandalous photos, with one X, formerly known as Twitter, user writing, "This is ridiculously disrespectful."
"This is creepy," a second person added, while another said, "Using A.I. to depict Madonna with the Pope raises questions about ethics and respect in digital art."
"This is insanely disrespectful and weird and I am not even Catholic," a fourth chimed in.
The "Hung Up" singer is no stranger to igniting controversy when it comes to religion. In 1989, the Vatican slammed the music video for her song, "Like a Prayer," as it depicted Madonna getting intimate with a Saint and crosses burning.
In 2006, Cardinal Ersilio Tonino, with the approval of Pope Benedict XVI, stated Madonna "should be excommunicated" from the church after she simulated a mock crucifixion at her show in Rome.
"This time, the limits have really been pushed too far. This concert is a blasphemous challenge to the faith and a profanation of the cross. She should be excommunicated," the Archbishop of Ravenna-Cervia made clear.
In 2022, the pop star penned a strange message to the head of the Catholic Church. "Hellow @Pontifex Francis — I'm a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don't Swear! It's been a few decades since my last confession. Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters? I've been excommunicated three times. It doesn't seem fair. Sincerely Madonna," she penned on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Evita actress has been candid about her feud with the religion in the past. "I quickly realized that they were the problem, not me,” she said in a 2023 interview. "They were the problem because they hadn’t understood that my work as an artist united people, gave them freedom of expression, unity. It was the mirror of Jesus’ teachings. Whoever attacked me was just a hypocrite."
Vanity Fair conducted the 2023 interview with Madonna.
The Independent obtained the statement from Cardinal Ersilio Tonino.