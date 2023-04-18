Madonna Haters Tear Apart Her 'Unrecognizable' Face After Singer Announces New Tour Dates: 'Surgeon Did Her So Dirty'
Madonna haters have returned in full force to criticize her frozen facial features.
After the Queen of Pop took to Instagram on Monday, April 17, to announce the addition of Mexico concert dates to her worldwide Celebration Tour — set to kick off Saturday, July 15, in Vancouver — social media users had more to say about her "unrecognizable" mug and less expressions of excitement towards the upcoming performances.
The wholesome video portrayed Madonna and her children sitting down for dinner and putting on a skit to reveal the tour-related news.
"Where do you think you’re going? Sit down," the "Material Girl" singer jokingly scolded her son David Banda, 17. "I’ve got an announcement to make."
"Family and friends. I’m putting more shows on sale," Madonna confirmed before hilariously choking on her food and stating: "I’ve got some chicken stuck in my throat."
"Anyway… the celebration tour is coming to Mexico!" the "Like a Virgin" vocalist declared.
While some supporters were thrilled to hear the news, with a few fans begging the pop star to visit their home countries as well, other social media users tore apart the 64-year-old's appearance.
"What percentage of Madonna's face is technically hers?" one troll quipped, as another added, "I LOVE her, but she’s starting to look like the 'Tiger Lady'…. #dontcomeforme #justmyopinion 🤷♀️."
"Gosh! What the hell did you do to your face 😥," a third person asked, while a fourth snubbed, "her surgeon did her so dirty."
Incessant hate toward Madonna's look comes more than two months after the mom-of-six reached her wit's end, as she was humiliated on the internet for her "unrecognizable" appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
After receiving backlash, the award-winning artist took to Instagram in an attempt to shut down her critics and stop the constant mockery.
"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech, which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam [Smith] and Kim [Petras] — Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!" Madonna's lengthy statement to her followers read in part following the televised evening.