VIDEOS Madonna, 67, Smokes Cigarettes With Charlie XCX, 33, as Duo Shuts Down Feud Rumors With Wild Paris Fashion Week Outing: Watch Source: MEGA Madonna and Charli XCX put rumors to rest when they were spotted sharing cigarettes in Paris. Olivia Callanan June 24 2026, Published 6:32 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna and Charli XCX set aside recent speculation about tension between them as they enjoyed each other's company during a Saint Laurent Men's show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, June 23. Both artists made a striking appearance in the front row, where they smoked cigarettes together while cameras captured their stylish moment. Both singers displayed fashion-forward choices, sporting elegant garments as they sat side-by-side for photographs. Their visible rapport contradicted earlier whispers suggesting conflict in their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

'If Your Dance Floor Feels Dead, Maybe You're Playing the Wrong Music'

Source: MEGA After Charli XCX released a single from her upcoming album, Madonna shared an Instagram message that fans believed was a response.

At the show, Madonna selected a red lace mini dress with long sleeves, finishing the look with pink and black heeled shoes and dark sunglasses. Charli XCX opted for a red leather ensemble featuring lace elements on the upper portion, paired with black sheer tights and heels. The speculation had started when Charli XCX released a new track called "Rock Music," which included commentary about contemporary dance culture. Following this release, Madonna posted a cryptic message on Instagram that some interpreted as a response. Madonna's message read: "If your dance floor feels dead. Maybe you're playing the wrong music."

Article continues below advertisement

Just Rumors

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Madonna and Charli XCX were spotted together during Paris Fashion Week.

Charli XCX had previously offered context for her track to Rolling Stone, "That lyric is very much about my relationship with Brat and my personal experience with that album. My husband [The 1975's George Daniel] runs a dance-music label. There's been such a wealth of incredible dance/electronic-adjacent records that have been coming out recently, whether it's Slayyyter or Underscores or PinkPantheress. Dance music is in an incredible place." The moment Madonna took her seat beside Charli XCX it was abundantly clear that any rumored tension between them was just that: rumors. The two hugged warmly and exchanged cheek kisses. Later, even when the event concluded, the crowd moved to the after-party celebration, and the pair continued their friendly display by joining together on the dance floor. Positioned close to where the DJ was performing, they moved to the beat of several iconic tracks, including two Madonna classics: "Hung Up" and "Thief Of Hearts."

Coming Soon

Source: MEGA Charli XCX's new album is expected to be released before the end of July.