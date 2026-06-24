Madonna, 67, Smokes Cigarettes With Charlie XCX, 33, as Duo Shuts Down Feud Rumors With Wild Paris Fashion Week Outing: Watch
June 24 2026, Published 6:32 p.m. ET
Madonna and Charli XCX set aside recent speculation about tension between them as they enjoyed each other's company during a Saint Laurent Men's show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, June 23.
Both artists made a striking appearance in the front row, where they smoked cigarettes together while cameras captured their stylish moment.
Both singers displayed fashion-forward choices, sporting elegant garments as they sat side-by-side for photographs. Their visible rapport contradicted earlier whispers suggesting conflict in their relationship.
'If Your Dance Floor Feels Dead, Maybe You're Playing the Wrong Music'
At the show, Madonna selected a red lace mini dress with long sleeves, finishing the look with pink and black heeled shoes and dark sunglasses. Charli XCX opted for a red leather ensemble featuring lace elements on the upper portion, paired with black sheer tights and heels.
The speculation had started when Charli XCX released a new track called "Rock Music," which included commentary about contemporary dance culture.
Following this release, Madonna posted a cryptic message on Instagram that some interpreted as a response.
Madonna's message read: "If your dance floor feels dead. Maybe you're playing the wrong music."
Just Rumors
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Charli XCX had previously offered context for her track to Rolling Stone, "That lyric is very much about my relationship with Brat and my personal experience with that album. My husband [The 1975's George Daniel] runs a dance-music label. There's been such a wealth of incredible dance/electronic-adjacent records that have been coming out recently, whether it's Slayyyter or Underscores or PinkPantheress. Dance music is in an incredible place."
The moment Madonna took her seat beside Charli XCX it was abundantly clear that any rumored tension between them was just that: rumors.
The two hugged warmly and exchanged cheek kisses. Later, even when the event concluded, the crowd moved to the after-party celebration, and the pair continued their friendly display by joining together on the dance floor.
Positioned close to where the DJ was performing, they moved to the beat of several iconic tracks, including two Madonna classics: "Hung Up" and "Thief Of Hearts."
Coming Soon
Charli XCX's album, her seventh studio project, titled Music, Fashion, Film, is set to be released in the coming month.
As previously mentioned, she has already introduced "Rock Music," as well as another single titled "SS26" as a preview.
She also emphasized to Rolling Stone that her new project isn't strictly a rock album, explaining that she does not want her new music to be defined by a specific genre.