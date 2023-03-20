Madonna Spreads Positivity After Months Of Haters Constantly Ripping Apart Her 'Unrecognizable' Appearance: 'Speak Kindness'

"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous," Madonna continued.

Madonna concluded: "I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."