Madonna Spreads Positivity After Months Of Haters Constantly Ripping Apart Her 'Unrecognizable' Appearance: 'Speak Kindness'
If there is one thing about Madonna, it's that she will always make time to have fun with her kids!
The Queen of Pop took a break from tour rehearsals to enjoy an afternoon with her children — David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, as well as 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone — and took a moment to spread positivity amidst constant criticism from fans.
"Everybody Loves the ☀️☀️☀️," Madonna wrote alongside a video of her youngest four children shared to her Instagram Story.
The "Material Girl" singer and her kids — aside from Lourdes Leon, 26, and Rocco Ritchie, 22 — all posed for the camera before going horseback riding under the afternoon sun.
Later in the day, Madonna — who wore an oversized black floral-printed sweater — shared a list of uplifting instructions with her Instagram followers, as she stood stoically and held onto a wall decoration listing five different "House Rules."
"Smile, Be Happy, Listen to others, Speak Kindness and Be Happy with what you have," the set of rules stated.
Madonna's attempt at influencing positivity comes after a source revealed the pop star was suffering a "crisis of confidence" after receiving hateful comments from social media users for months, OK! previously reported.
The last straw seemed to have been after the 64-year-old took to the stage at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5, where the "Like a Virgin" singer was humiliated by viewers who could "hardly recognize" her as she presented a performance.
Following the immense backlash, Madonna vented in the caption of an Instagram post, addressing criticism via a lengthy message.
"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech, which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam [Smith] and Kim [Petras], many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!" the award-winning artist expressed after pictures of Madonna at the Grammys went infamously viral on social media.
"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous," Madonna continued.
Madonna concluded: "I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."