Madonna SLAMS Haters Of Her 'Unrecognizable' Face At The Grammys: 'You Won't Break My Soul'

"I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the Year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans woman performing at the Grammys — a history making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!! ♥️," Madonna continued of Petras — who said she didn't "think she could be here without Madonna" while accepting her award.

"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech, which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim, many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!" the "Like a Virgin" vocalist stated after videos and images of Madonna on stage shocked viewers at home.